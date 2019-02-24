Some folks have been busy these days tearing down Confederate statues. Perhaps rightly so. They are, as some claim, monuments to racism.
There is, however, a monument to racism that has become so powerfully entrenched in society that we are as unaware of it as fish are of the water in which they swim. This particular monument is not concrete. It is not made of marble or even of stone. It is an ideological, political will-o-the wisp; a miasma over the swamp. In short it is the Democratic Party, meaning the politicians, not the average registered voter.
History is like a litter box. No matter how many times it is “cleaned,” the odor of misdeeds lingers, as in the case of the Democratic Party, whose past is littered with misdeeds of racism.
It is no secret that the modern-day party was founded by supporters of Andrew Jackson who inaugurated the Spoils System, and engineered the forced deadly “migration” known as the “Trail of Tears.” He also owned and traded slaves. White supremacist Democrat Woodrow Wilson segregated the federal bureaucracy, created “Negro corners,” to isolate black workers and even made them use “colored” toilets. His favorite movie? “Birth of a Nation.”
Then there was progressive Franklin Roosevelt, who placed a former Klansman — Hugo Black — on the Supreme Court.
Speaking of the Klan, we can’t forget a former Exalted Cyclops, Sen. Robert Byrd, who filibustered the Civil Right Act of 1964, Had the Republicans not given the act the votes needed to pass it, Byrd’s “no” vote, along with 22 other Democrats, could have sunk the bill. He also voted against the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
Of course, he “evolved” and regretted his past. But that didn’t keep the N-word from rolling trippingly off his tongue in a 2001 interview with the late Tony Snow.
At his funeral Byrd was eulogized by our first African-American president whose father was an African but never a slave and a Caucasian mother descended from slave holders.
If Barack Obama relished the irony we may never know. But we do know that the memory of Robert Byrd is forever enshrined in the highways and buildings that bear his name.
But that’s history. There is no need today for white sheets and pointy hats to control African-Americans. The Democrats, aka liberals, aka progressives, have a new tool for that. It’s called “The soft bigotry of low expectations.”
It manifests in programs like affirmative action and social welfare dependency, well-meaning programs that stigmatize black people as being incapable of making it on their own. As if to underscore how Democrats truly feel about the competency of blacks, a study was conducted over several presidential campaigns that ultimately concluded that white liberals treat minorities as if they were stupid. (https://som.yale.edu/faculty/cydney-dupree)
The study, conducted by Yale professor Cydney Dupree and Susan Fiske of Princeton, found that both liberal and white Democratic presidential candidates played down their own competence and language when speaking to minorities. On the other hand, white Republican and conservative candidates spoke the same way to minority audiences as they did to white ones. The study dismissed the liberal Democratic attitude as “well-meaning” since they were “motivated to affiliate with blacks.”
So let me get this straight. I want you to like me, and in order for you to do so I have to talk down to you because I think you are stupid?? ( Dale Carnegie must have missed that technique for winning friends.) To paraphrase Orwell, there are some ideas so absurd only a liberal Democrat could believe them.
Racism is the leitmotif of the Democratic Party. Their identity politics create “others”: di-versity di-vides. The more differences they proclaim, the more obvious their prejudice becomes, especially in their display of hostility to white males, men in general, and, of course, the Jews.
They’ll call anyone racist who dares to disagree with their dogma. And while they are quick to discern an imaginary mote in the eye of others, they are blind to the real beam that is in their own.