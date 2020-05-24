Man’s primary need is food. As he evolves he may craft a plate to put it on. Only then will he come up with such niceties as doilies.
Art is the doily under the plate. It may feed the soul, but it does not feed the body.
As our nation foundered on the rocky shoals of insolvency, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her fellow Democrats found it necessary to distribute largesse from the treasury to the arts community through the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act ,in the amount of $250 million. The amount may not be troubling, especially not to politicians, who live to spend other people’s money. After all, $250 million is barely lint in Uncle Sam’s change purse. What is disconcerting is that Pelosi and others of her ilk did what professional politicians do best: take advantage of a crisis to further their agenda and pay off their friends and supporters using public funds.
It is no secret that the arts world with its cultural icons overwhelmingly supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. A symbiotic relationship exists between the Democratic Party and the arts community with congressional Democrats supplying the funding that boosts philanthropic donations and the arts community supplying the propaganda that furthers the progressive agenda. This close association led a group of psychologists at England’s University of Plymouth and Canada’s Ryerson University to wonder if creativity was linked to political party affiliation. The study was published in the Creativity Research Journal (Volume 30, 2018-Issue 4).
“Specifically,” the study concluded, “individuals with higher scores on creative personality were more likely to affiliate to the Democratic Party, whereas the reverse was true for affiliation to the Republican Party.” In other words, the study read pretty much like any smug leftist opinion of the electorate: Democrats, sophisticated, creative; Republicans, ignorant rubes.
This bifurcated (and smug) view seems to suggest that there are only two kinds of people: those who are creative and those who are not. Wrong!
In his book, “Creative Intuition in Art and Poetry,” French philosopher Jacques Maritain delves into art, which he says “does not begin with freedom, and beauty for beauty’s sake.” He notes that art begins with the making of instruments useful to human life, like canoes and arrows.
“Man,” he writes, “is homo faber and homo poeta together. But in the historical evolution of mankind the homo faber carries on his shoulders the homo poeta. Art must never forget its origins.” Those origins rest on the foundation of appetite and need. Man the poet hungering for truth and beauty brings forth a poem. Man the maker needing to launch out into the deep for a greater harvest of fish brings forth a boat. While we tend to ascribe the word “creative” to those hungering for the ephemeral, creativity is not the sole province of the poet.
Yes, art is the doily under the plate. It is a luxury; it is a refinement. But it is an illusion. And the greatest illusion that the Democrats have foisted upon us by using crisis funds to foster the arts is that the doily under the plate is more important than the food atop it. Arts in a time of crisis are not essential. No one ever died from missing a performance of “Hamilton.”
Yes, artists need to eat, too. (Apparently the trope of the “starving artist” is so 19th century.)
Not too long after the study published in the Creativity Research Journal was completed, news.artnet.com (Jan. 2, 2019) crowed that the likes of Baryshnikov, Spielberg, Lena Dunham and a host of America’s cultural icons backed Hillary while — they sniffed —“the creative luminaries in Donald Trump’s corner reached a zenith with Hulk Hogan … and one of the guys from ‘Duck Dynasty.’ ”
Maybe this is a good opportunity for politicians who, over time, have created a massive national debt and artists, who feel they have a patent on creativity, to consider real survival. At the rate we’re going there may come a time when they may really need the talents of “one of the guys from ‘Duck Dynasty.’ ”
