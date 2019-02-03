In 1633, Father Vincenzo da Firenzualo — the chief inquisitor and Robert Mueller of his day — began the inquisition of physicist and astronomer Galileo Galilei under the auspices of Pope Urban VII and the Catholic Church. Galileo’s crime? Embracing the Copernican view that the Earth was not the center of the universe.
For this belief, he was condemned and enjoined for three years to recite the Seven Penitential Psalms once a week while spending the rest of his life under house arrest. You see, the Church did not fool around. When the Pope said the Earth was the center of the universe the door to further inquiry was slammed shut. The “science” was settled.
On Dec. 30, Chuck Todd — moderator of “television’s longest-running show,” “Meet the Press” — hosted a special edition focused on the climate change crisis. In a move that rivaled the attitude of the 17th century Catholic Church, Todd opened the program by stating unequivocally that no opposing views would be considered.
“What we are not going to do,” he declared, “is debate the existence of climate change. What we are not going to do is give time to climate change deniers. And, finally, we are not going to confuse weather with climate.”
“The science”, he insisted, “is settled.”
Ah, Pope Chuckie. What a pompous, smug, self-righteous know-it-all. No debate here. Just shut up and do as I say.
And there you have it, the Elite Left’s version of religion, albeit a godless one.
Todd’s panel consisted of one scientist, two political hacks from the Obama administration and one NBC climate change correspondent. The guests were Michael Bloomberg and Jerry Brown. Tossed into this bubbling bouillabaisse of baloney were intermittent video snippets of recent natural disasters, each one inspiring Todd and the panel to heights of hysteria not seen since Chicken Little got beaned by an acorn. Todd pleaded with the scientist for solutions and a timeline — how long before man destroys the Earth?
Yes, the godless religion of the left has its own version of an apocalypse complete with a moving timeline. Will doom come in 10 years? Twenty? Thirty? Ask their prophet, Al Gore, why his prophecies have failed. If he can hear you over the roar of his carbon-spewing private jet.
Of course, Gore also says the science is settled. Good thing he wasn’t around in the 19th century to scoff at Nikola Tesla, as some did, and tell him the science was settled and there could be no such thing as an AC induction motor. Were it up to Gore and other “settled science” people, we’d be driving Edisons (DC motors) instead of Teslas. And we may never have heard of Elon Musk. Hmmm.
Settled science indeed!
On the first day of the “Philosophy of Math & Science” students are told: Never close the door to inquiry. Measure and evaluate what you can observe, but never stop looking for what you may have missed.
Measurement is the foundation of a science that recognizes its limitations. It is not a religion. It has no dogma. And the science is never settled.
True science is the constant pursuit of more data. That is why we must never cease our exploration. That could lead to intellectual stagnation. When questioning-which is what the Elite Left suppresses — gives way to the acceptance of ultimately empty dogma, that is not truth. That is the death of reason.
Science has no “comfort zone.” Science lives on the cutting edge of human progress. The complacency of “expertise” can dull that edge. It can put blinders on, preventing us from seeing what is on either side. That is the death of progress.
And that is what the closed minds paraded on “Meet the Press” would have us embrace.