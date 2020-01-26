In Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” Claudius attempts to pray.
“My words fly up,” he says, “my thoughts remain below. Words without thoughts never to heaven go.”
I thought of that quote while reading Mark Galli’s op-ed in Christianity Today calling for President Donald Trump’s removal from office. Speaking on behalf of those evangelicals who do not support Trump, he writes: “We love and pray for our president.”
Then, after a pause, he goes on to condemn Trump as “a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused.”
Forget “never to heaven go.” With a double-minded attitude like that, you’re lucky if your prayer even gets off the launching pad.
Galli has a shallow concern for outward appearances. He worries that Trump’s impeachment “damages the reputation of our country.” He says that the “stacked deck” evangelical Trump supporters are playing with will “crash down on the reputation of evangelical religion” and he reminds them to “consider what an unbelieving world will say if you continue to brush off Mr. Trump’s immoral words.”
“Gee, on second thought, maybe I better not be seen dining with publicans and sinners. What will people think?” said Jesus, NEVER.
Of course, behavior and comportment are essential to Christian witness, but one doesn’t cancel the banquet because the salad fork is in the wrong position in the table setting. It’s difficult to see how this church built on a rock, against which even the gates of hell will not prevail, could be toppled by a vote for Trump.
In order to understand Galli and those on whose behalf he writes, it helps to read what he wrote in “Still Evangelical?”It’s a collection of essays edited by Mark Labberton, the president of Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, Calif.
“I describe evangelicals like me,” Galli writes, “as ‘elite’ evangelicals.” He goes on to say that “doesn’t mean we are superior in any way.”
According to Webster, elite does mean superior, but never mind. According to Galli it simply means “that we are a distinct social class” that has discovered “family members so different they seem like aliens in our midst.”
These other “alien” evangelicals — as claimed by Galli — haven’t finished college, don’t have jobs, don’t write books or give speeches. “They are deeply suspicious of mainstream media. And a lot of them voted for Donald Trump.” (He harrumphed!)
Do Mr. Galli and his band of evangelical elites fast twice a week, give tithes and thank God they are not as other men are, extortioners, unjust, adulterers or even as this (Re)publican, Donald Trump (Luke 18:10-12)?
So are they all honorable folk. And how they wish those embarrassing non-elite Trump-loving evangelicals would — if not go away — at least, shut up. I’m not sure if these non-elite “aliens” are of a mind to do either. And that’s a good thing.
The Bible says that no fountain can yield both saltwater and fresh. So how does one justify blessing God while cursing men which are made in his similitude (James 3:9-11)? Galli says he and his fellow elites “love and pray for our president.” Yet at the same time, and with the same mouth, they condemn him as immoral.
Many people — not just elite evangelicals — are fond of criticizing evangelical leaders like Franklin Graham and Jerry Falwell Jr. for supporting Trump. However, these and other pastors who support Trump don’t judge him. They simply lay hands on him and pray. That’s an act of love. Standing at a distance and judging is not.
In the end it is less about Trump and more about where the faithful are spiritually. Perhaps it’s time for you elite evangelicals — or anyone thinking they are better than others — to lighten up and step into the sunlight out of the smog of smug.
You’ll feel better because — in case y’all haven’t heard — God don’t like smugly.
todays allen johnson column shows a disdain for "white evangelicals" ... would you kindly educate him on the plethora of "black evangelicals" in the US?
Romaine Mr. Galli and his group of elites are speaking to us d’haut en bas . Good job of exposing his condescension.
