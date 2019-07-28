David Garrow, acclaimed biographer of Martin Luther King Jr., has written a lengthy article with the provocative title “The Troubling Legacy of Martin Luther King” based on claims unearthed in unsealed FBI documents.
It is no secret that King was heavily surveilled by a Democratic administration that, while feigning support for the civil rights movement, seemed intent on controlling, if not destroying, its leader. The disparaging information was gathered with the approval of U.S. Attorney General Robert Kennedy, which led to the bugging and wiretapping of not just the places King lodged during his travels but also his offices and his home in Atlanta.
Garrow reports only on the transcripts of tapes that will be unsealed in 2027. The transcripts — whose accuracy has been questioned by some scholars — read in part like a bad ’70s porno. To add to the implausibility, King supposedly invites a colleague to “get your damned (expletive) down here because I have a beautiful white broad here.” Now I’ve lived in the South for well over 50 years and the only time I recall any Southerner referring to a woman as a “broad” was in a Community Theater production of “Guys and Dolls.”
That aside, the most damning, questionable allegation is that a fellow minister “forcibly raped” a parishioner as King “looked on, laughed, and offered advice.” When asked in a June interview if this would actually change the way we think of King as an icon, Garrow said that “rape is rape” and that there has been a “sea change in our understanding about how widespread the abuse of women by powerful men has been.” Is Garrow concerned about (cue “Jaws” theme) The Narrative? Because, when it comes to narrative versus facts, the narrative always wins, even if the allegations turn out to be false. This could be an issue for the MeToo movement.
The headline on Garrow’s article in Standpoint, a monthly British magazine, betrays an understanding of Martin Luther King. His legacy is not “troubling.” These unwarranted documents and tapes are not King’s bequest. He said we could all live together as brothers or die together as fools, and he wielded the power of nonviolence to procure rights hitherto withheld from the disempowered. That is a great part of his legacy. It is not at all “troubling.”
The real question is, how much does King’s personal life matter? I don’t know. Does the personal life of Joe the bricklayer who built my house matter? Do I tear it down if I learn that Joe, on his own time, got drunk and cheated on his wife?
Garrow had difficulty getting his article published in the United States. The Washington Post would not print it. What was the Post’s fear? If these allegations turn out to be true, there is no need to hide them. We live in a fallen world, and we are imperfect creatures. Our Founding Fathers knew this. As James Madison wrote, “If all men were angels, no government would be necessary.”
If you are on the left, like Garrow, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, nothing the Founding Fathers said or did is worthy of attention since some of them owned slaves. Never mind that they sowed the seeds of freedom for slaves when they agreed that all men were created equal. The fact that some Founding Fathers owned slaves has never been a secret, but now the left is using that fact to tear down the house. They insist the good this country’s founders did be interred with their bones. They say this country was evil at its inception. Considering that, I wonder if they won’t be happy until the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution are in shreds.
So, despite his reputation as King’s biographer, where do Garrow’s loyalties lie? Are they to the memory of King or are they to socialist ideals? Does he see King as a man who held up a mirror to a society that had betrayed its ideals — despite being the only nation in history to fight a bloody civil war to end slavery — or does he see him as just another icon to be smashed in the name of the socialist dream of a Brave New World without liberty, property or anything that has made this nation the envy of the world?