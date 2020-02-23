The impeachment and trial of Republican President Donald Trump is over, but the dusty yammering of the disgruntled, sore losers — aka leftist Democrats — never ends. “If Trump is acquitted,” laments a headline on the liberal-leaning website Daily Kos, “it will be necessary to impeach him again … and again.”
They couldn’t get him on the “Access Hollywood” tape. Stormy-gate and Russian collusion-gate failed. Then impeachment flopped.
That’s not determination; it’s a repetition of the same action expecting a different result. Which is one of the definitions of insanity. Or Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Now the angry Trump-haters are living in fear of what is to become of our great republic now that Trump has been acquitted. They claim the U.S. Senate has ceded unlimited power to the president. As usual, ignorance breeds fear. Anyone believing that any president could obtain unfettered power lacks even a rudimentary understanding of how our system of government works. The presidency has enumerated powers, but those powers are constrained by the U.S. Constitution, layers of a giant, unwieldy bureaucracy, centuries of tradition, and a system of checks and balances.
As for Trump, he hardly fits the profile of a dictator. For starters, he supports the Second Amendment. What dictator in his right mind wants an armed populace? Take Venezuela ... please. In June 2012, the country’s socialist president, Hugo Chavez, banned private gun ownership and 12,500 were taken by force. Chavez claimed that “the law would curb the country’s high rate of violence.”
His successor, Nicolas Maduro, ramped up the program in 2013. Today his soldiers are shooting at unarmed citizens fighting for food and human rights. Not to mention toilet tissue.
Also, dictators don’t cut taxes and regulations. Nor do they tolerate dissent. Considering all the negative press Trump receives, you’d think that with his supposed “dictatorial powers” he’d permanently silence his detractors. But so far there has not been any report of any journalist being felled by a tweet.
Anti-Trumpers also decry Republican senators who refused to convict him, claiming that those senators were so addicted to power they feared losing it. Seems to me the only one losing power if Trump were convicted would be Trump. After all, not every Republican senator was up for reelection. The Republican senators, like many Americans, were honestly not convinced of the charges submitted by a wholly partisan impeachment committee. Was the Senate required to do the U.S. House’s investigative work, acting as a prosecutor while simultaneously acting as a judge and jury? I think not.
The Democrats’ wholly partisan impeachment was doomed the moment it was announced by The Washington Post after Trump had been president for only 20 minutes. Twenty minutes? Other than not being Hillary Clinton, what possible impeachable offense could Trump have committed in 20 minutes? You see, Democrats, you tipped your hand too early.
You progressive Democrats are not evil people. Indeed, some of your policies have done some good. But the election of Trump has brought out your dark side. Your hatred, anger and judgmentalism are all too palpable and relentless.
It has been said that where one stands politically depends on where one sits (political affiliation). We could argue all day about Trump’s impeachment and acquittal, but, in the end, we will still be rooted in our own space. One thing that can’t be argued is that while all the negative Nellies were becoming little green Grinches with garlic for souls, Trump was out there maintaining a better narrative, a narrative of aspiration, that strong desire to succeed: Make America Great Again.
Many, like Mayor Pete, Eric Holder, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and some millennials whose idea of history is whatever happened last week maintain that America was never great. We Americans who support Trump don’t agree. We see jobs coming back. We see the lowest unemployment rate for all Americans in decades. We see rising wages. We see a soaring stock market.
We don’t see our country slowly sinking into the sunset. We know our country has made its share of mistakes, but it has been self-correcting. We are America, the Shining City on the Hill.
And still we rise.
That’s Trump’s narrative.
