The Revolution is coming. I heard that a lot growing up.
It came from my father, a devout member of the Socialist Labor Party who constantly railed against “the system” and looked forward to its demise. The “system” was short for the capitalist system which, according to my father, was the root of all evil. War. Famine. Racism. All were byproducts of capitalism, never mind that those problems existed in socialist/communist countries.
Naturally, I also believed capitalism was evil. After, all, Dad said so. He was the grown-up. He was my father.
Needless to say, I grew up and outgrew socialism, which Winston Churchill described as a “philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy. Its inherent virtue is the sharing of misery.”
Well, misery is a lot of what we’ve been sharing in this COVID-19 crisis. Empty meat cases and empty toilet paper shelves in the grocery stores. Millions unemployed. What next? Bureaucratic diktats? It does appear, on the face of it, that we are now in a Socialist Paradise living La Vida Venezuela. Dad would be proud.
But before all you Bernie Bros break into your happy dance, let me remind you, this is only temporary. At least we hope so.
It does appear there could be those who will not let this crisis go to waste. There are some governmentalists who, under the cover of the COVID-19 fog of war, could ignore those amendments that stand as obstacles to power grabs. When asked by Tucker Carlson by what authority did Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey nullify the Bill of Rights when he issued an arrest order for 15 congregants who were worshipping together in a synagogue, Murphy chuckled, “I wasn’t thinking of the Bill of Rights when we did this.”
Not up there with the Bolsheviks overthrowing the Czar, but a good example of some dangerous thinking. Or not thinking, as the case may be.
It is important to respect the health issues concerning the virus. When it comes to civil liberties, it is not the first time some rights have been curtailed in favor of the greater good. However, this time seems a little different with not only our physical health being at stake, but also the economic health of the nation, which, at this time, appears to be on life support. To paraphrase Roy Scheider in “Jaws,” “We’re going to need a bigger ventilator.”
In a way we have one. It appears that President Trump, businessman that he is, has managed the crisis as a businessman and not a politician. It is interesting to note that the man who has been accused of being a dictator throughout his presidency has turned out to be anything but.
In a Wall Street Journal op-ed (“Trump rewrites the book on emergencies, April 18) Christopher DeMuth writes: “Throughout history, national emergencies have led to a more powerful and centralized federal government and to the transfer of federal power from Congress to the executive branch. This time, the federal response rests largely on state and local government and private enterprise, with a wave of deregulation clearing the way. The Trump administration has seized no new powers, and Congress has stayed energetically in the game.”
Under the mismanagement of its economy by socialist dictators, Venezuela went from being a wealthy nation into a place where 90% of the population lives in poverty. Inflation is high. Many are without employment. Many are starving. Margaret Thatcher once said that “The trouble with Socialism is that eventually you run out of other people’s money.” Our federal, state, and local treasuries are under strain with funds pouring out faster than in.
Dying from the virus is a terrible thing. But so is dying from starvation.
So, where do we go from here?
Trump said, “America will never be a socialist country.”
Sorry, Dad. I love you, but I got to go with Trump. Living in this virtual quasi, self-imposed socialist state is no fun at all. Capitalism is not a perfect system, but it does have a way of keeping the grocery stores well-stocked. Like with meat. And, lest we forget, toilet paper.
