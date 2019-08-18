We’ve all heard the old wheeze: How can you tell when a politician is lying?
Easy. His lips are moving.
It’s funny when applied to office seekers, but not so much in all other cases. I’m not calling Pastor Jeff Paschal a liar (column, “Our immoral president,” Aug. 4), but I am pointing out his repetition of a Democrat/media-driven lie of omission.
Paschal called out President Trump for telling four congresswomen to “go back and fix” the places they came from. “This,” harrumphed Paschal, “is disgraceful racism.”
But is it? Racism is in the eye (or ear) of the beholder as all thoughts of a turtle are turtle and if your only tool is a hammer, every perceived problem becomes a nail.
Unfortunately, too many white Democrats — like Paschal — use the accusation to hammer Trump supporters. Admittedly, the president did invite four congresswomen of color to go back and fix those places whence they came. Well, three of the four “came” from America.
Careless? Yes. Racist? Doubtful.
The qualifier, for me, was the president inviting them to return. Racial animus wants you gone; it doesn’t want you to come back.
However, Paschal conveniently omits the part about coming back. He omits it because it disrupts the false narrative that Trump is a racist, and the narrative — after all — is what this is all about.
So Paschal omits the part about coming back to ensure the words “go back” echo the racial one-way ticket in the taunt that so appalled him growing up in the South: “Send ’em all back to Africa.” He omits the return ticket Trump offers by truncating Trump’s challenge to “come back and show us how it is done” in order to further a false narrative. Therein lies the lie.
Of course, Paschal isn’t the only one guilty of this sin of omission. It goes on extensively in the polluted mainstream media where the canards that Trump called all Mexicans rapists and Nazis good people are spewed ad nauseum.
These distortions are bad enough arising as they do like so much gas from the progressive swamp. But we should expect better from our clergy.
A pastor is not just a shepherd. A pastor is a shepherd of souls. A good shepherd should lead, not mislead his flock (1 Peter 5:2-4).
As a citizen, a pastor has the right to criticize the president. But, as a clergyman, he has the obligation to do so truthfully. (2 Tim. 2: 23-24) Has the good pastor not himself been misled by the false narrative?
Paschal says “the gospel of Jesus Christ is political, but not partisan.” How can that be?
Politics and partisanship go together like a horse and carriage. And this I tell you, brother: You can’t have one without the other.
That aside, John 18:36 would beg to differ with the notion that the Good News is all about politics. “My kingdom,” says Christ, “is not of this world” And as for “not partisan,” how does that apply to Paschal as he uses only leftist Democrat talking points to upbraid Trump and his supporters? “Christians,” he says, “cannot faithfully follow Jesus and pretend what Trump is doing is OK.”
Can they not? I don’t know.
There are Christians who believe abortion is wrong. Is a pastor who supports it pretending it’s a woman’s choice and not murder “faithfully following” Jesus?
I’m sure Paschal is an honorable man. Or, at least, a man with good intentions who just might be paving the wrong road.
He says he prays for the president. He prays for Trump to be wise, compassionate, and to work for the common good of the country and the world. He does not say that he prays for the president’s safety. Perhaps he should.
If Paschal thinks he can convince Christian supporters of Trump to hold the president accountable by shaming them, saying they are complicit in what this “immoral president” does, he’s on a fool’s errand.
This doesn’t mean that we can’t be reached or that we are dense.
We just have issues with those things Paschal does not consider immoral, like, abortion. And sodomy.
I’m not saying that those who support these progressive ideals cannot be Christians.
I’m saying they should forget politics and read their Bibles (2 Timothy 4:3).