There’s a war on black women.
I’m not talking about the bile spewed by Snoop at Gayle King because she dared do what journalists do and asked a source a difficult question.
I’m not even talking about the assumption by a Republican-leaning group that a black woman would be easier to defeat in a head-to-head race with Sen. Thom Tillis, so let’s fund ads supporting her in the primary.
What I’m referring to goes much deeper and cuts, as they say, to the white meat. This is a battle for health and wealth.
Consider these statistics.
Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of black women, claiming 50,000 lives annually. Among black women ages 20 and older, 49% suffer from heart disease.
While the chance of getting cancer is similar for black and white women, breast cancer in black women tends to be more aggressive, is discovered later and is deadlier.
Black women over age 50 have a cancer mortality rate double that of white women.
When it comes to cervical cancer, which is completely curable, black women are 77% more likely to die.
Black women of all ages are twice as likely to be imprisoned as white women, and if they are ages 18-19, they are four times more likely to be imprisoned.
Black women are more likely to have a stroke, have it at a younger age and suffer a severe stroke than any other group of women.
Black women are three times more likely to get fibroids.
They are 13% more likely to deliver babies before 37 weeks’ gestation, meaning a greater likelihood of the infant facing breathing issues, digestive problems, bleeding of the brain and long-term developmental challenges. Black women are four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications.
Black women are also more likely to suffer from mental health issues and to contract sexually transmitted diseases.
Black women have an 18% chance of being sexually assaulted in their lifetimes, and for every 15 black women who are raped, only one is likely to report the rape to authorities, and those authorities are less likely to believe the victims.
Black women across all education levels have a more difficult time getting well-paying, long-term positions, even though 84.4% of them are family breadwinners. For every dollar earned by a white man, black women earn 61.9 cents; black men, 70.2 cents; and white women, 78.6 cents. For black women that’s $23,653 less per year than a white man, $946,120 over 40 years.
And you wonder why we have a hard time achieving financial security.
I haven’t even discussed black women being negatively judged for their natural hairstyles, deeply hued skin or ethnic names.
But what got me thinking about the plight of black women was that yet another one of my friends, having spent 20 years climbing the corporate ladder — while raising a child and managing a home — suddenly saw her job eliminated.
She joins the long list of sista friends who have worked 20-30 years without major mistakes, yet are suddenly being told they are being watched or that something they did, which mirrors errors made by white men and women or black men, deserves a greater punishment.
There’s the friend who was asked to train and mentor an employee only to find the same employee replaced her.
I’ve not been immune myself. I worked a dozen years at my last job, got superior job evaluations, and still was let go without cause.
While the firing was within state guidelines, it came at the hands of a new, white male supervisor.
Was what I was seeing unique to my sista circle?
A 2018 report by the Urban Institute found that black women describe being more harshly evaluated than white workers and black men, that those evaluations often focused on personality and not accomplishments, and that these women are more often passed over for promotion and better opportunities.
Black women comprise only 4% of C-suite executives (CEOs, CFOs and COOs) compared to 18% for white women and 68% for white men.
Despite these odds, black women are now and have always been survivors, even if our Wakandan suits and claws are a little tattered and torn.
With little capital and few mentors — and often having to tap personal savings and retirement accounts — black-women-owned businesses grew by 164% from 2007 to 2018.
Black women, more than any racial or ethnic group, own more businesses than their male peers.
In the words of James Brown, black women are leaving businesses or being escorted out by security singing, “I don’t want nobody/To give me nothing./ Open up the door, I’ll get it myself.”
Sistas are armed and ready.
