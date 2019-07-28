The first time I heard the statistic that, by 2020, minorities in the U.S. will make up the majority and white people will be in the minority, was about 30 years ago. I hadn’t anticipated that the transfer of power would be as demoralizing and scary as it has become.
Make no difference whether they are yelling “send her back,” vowing allegiance to Trump despite his daily string of lies, making excuses or ignoring his racist attacks, or feverishly fighting immigration, the overall issue here is that the aging white population is losing ground. No longer will white people be in the majority — and thus in control. And they aren’t going gentle into that good night. “Rage, rage against the dying of the light.”
New census projections push back the transfer to between 2041 and 2046. The exact changeover will depend on net immigration. When we reach the tipping point, we are looking at a country where 49.7% of the population will be white, followed by 24.6% Hispanic, 13.1% African American, 7.9% Asian and 3.8% multiracial populations, according to William H. Frey’s book, “Diversity Explosion: How New Racial Demographics are Remaking America.”
The shift, Frey concludes, means that from now to 2060, combined racial minority populations will grow by 74%, while the white population will see a long-term decline through 2060, a consequence of more deaths than births.
In 2020, the majority of those under 18 will be minorities. And in less than 10 years, minorities under 30, the labor force and the general voting population, will be in the majority.
The greatest minority population growth will occur in multiracial populations (176%), Asians (93%), and Hispanics (86%). The growth rate for African Americans will be 34%.
One-third of the growth for Hispanics will come from immigration with the rest being a slightly higher birth rate.
And we wonder why Hispanic children crossing the border are stripped from their parents and placed in cages. They pose a threat.
And we wonder why the battle to not count Hispanics in the census was such an orchestrated affair.
And we wonder why the fight over immigration is concentrated on the southern border.
It’s clearer now when you think in terms that the aging white population, of which most elected officials comprise, is doing all it can to hinder immigration, and thus reduce the number of Hispanic immigrants or refuse to count those already here.
America is really at a crossroads. It can embrace the expected diversity and celebrate all that this means or it can fight tooth and nail, exposing its racist, xenophobic underbelly.
It seems we’ve chosen the latter and Trump has gladly taken his place as the kingpin of this final fracas.
Trump is speaking to a group, that while they may not be clear about the statistics or the numbers, know that things are changing. They can see that their communities, schools, places of work and even churches don’t look like they used to. And those in control are using a multi-pronged approach to head off the obvious or at least buffer the effect.
Think extreme political gerrymandering to keep predominantly white Republicans in control, even though they may not be in the majority. Remember South Africa and apartheid.
Or getting the masses riled up to do their dirty work. No way the crowd in Greenville last week just decided to shout, “send her back.” That was planned and planted and the crowd acquiesced.
Or passing laws restricting abortions. I guess the desire here is to increase the number of white babies born and thus hold off the inevitable.
And if these don’t work, they are devising ways for the minorities to fight each other. Trump continues to pit the working poor against each other, telling African Americans that immigrants, read Hispanics, are taking jobs from “hard working Americans,” just like you. And Asians, with their fair skin, are consistently told that because of their high academic achievement, they are better than all other minorities.
And some of this is working. A recent Washington Post poll noted that a majority of Hispanics citizens would like to see the immigrants deported. Such self-hate.
This is all part of the plan.
As South Africa made its transition from white minority rule, there were numerous threats that the transition would result in widespread violence. It didn’t happen. Leaders from both groups met, talked and soon debunked misperceptions and myths.
While South Africa has other issues, the transition to majority rule was a textbook example of how to it right. Although our president has referred to South Africa as a “s---hole country,” it may be the example we need to follow.
Otherwise, it will be a beleaguered journey to 2046.