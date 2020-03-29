To Rubena, Jesse, Anthony and Dianne, I’m sorry. I’m sorry I didn’t get the opportunity to attend your mother’s homegoing.
Rona kept me away.
Because the coronavirus has so personally interrupted my life, I feel that I should refer to her in that intimate manner: Rona.
She’s making it hard for me to shop, get my hair cut, get a manicure or pedicure or visit sick friends and relatives in the hospital. I can’t even get to the gym, but that’s just an excuse I’m using.
While these interruptions are disturbing and ravaging my looks, not attending the funeral or visiting with the family is mortifying. I understand why, but it doesn’t make it any easier.
I’ve been a grieving family member and I know how much it meant to look up and see a coworker, neighbor or friend when you need comfort the most. Their presence helped me and none of you had this opportunity.
You sat in the church all alone.
An African American funeral is more than just a church service; it’s a “homegoing,” family reunion, social outing and signifyin’ affair all served with a side of fried chicken, ’tater salad and pound cake. Watching who marches in as part of the family can help provide answers to questions never asked publicly, but often pondered in small groups: “So, that’s the father,” based on his place in line.
If you’ve never attended an African American funeral in person you wouldn’t understand. It’s not quite Aretha’s six-hour service, but it’s close.
Several years back I readied myself to attend the funeral of the husband of a white former co-worker. The memorial service was held at one of the local funeral homes. Confused about the location, by the time I got to the correct funeral home, the service was almost over. In less than 30 minutes, I’d missed it all.
It takes almost that time for an African American family, led by a coalition of ministers, floral and pall bearers to meander in the church, take one last look at the dearly departed in the open casket and then make their way to their reserved seats. And if somebody “takes it hard,” as they say about those overcome with emotion, a swarm of ushers in white nurses’ uniforms, armed with hand fans and tissues, may have to schlepp them to their seats.
By the time the pulpit members have uttered greetings, the mixed gospel choirs have sung some of the deceased’s favorite tunes, an appointed church representative has read selected cards and church resolutions and friends and family have made public pronouncements, it’s almost two hours and the minister may not have delivered the eulogy. All this and the family still hasn’t paraded out of the church to head to the fleet of limos waiting to carry them and a carload of flowers, to the burial site and then back to the church for a repast. Not making light of the process, but this is just how it is.
A deceased person’s fame and the respect they garnered is measured by how many people attend their funeral. But Rona has cut all that short..
During the 17th and 18th centuries, slaves, continuing some of the customs practiced in Africa, were finally allowed to gather without their masters to bury their dead. As a result, funerals became places were slaves could plan for their freedom — spiritually and physically.
Slave masters often were puzzled why slaves appeared happy and upbeat during funerals, but the slaves knew the funeral freed the deceased from bondage and allowed them to go home — thus homegoing — to be with the Lord.
In turn, white masters used the funerals as a way to introduce Christianity to the slaves, referring to Scriptures and misinterpreting them to show that it was their Christian duty to obey the master.
Paying them no mind, research shows the slaves used the time to plot insurrection and that Nat Turner may have used a funeral to plan his revolt.
Funeral directors became some of the African American community’s first millionaires and generational business owners. Their status equaled that of teachers and preachers, and because they generated their own salaries, they became politicians and civil rights leaders often bringing notoriety to those killed in the struggle — Emmett Till, Medgar Evers and others.
African American funerals are also expensive as families buy burial insurance policies, so that the poor could at least appear prosperous at the end.
My grandmother and her friends often questioned whether a person had been “put away nice.” Failure to do so was a blemish on the remaining family.
But Rona cares little for our traditions.
We can’t see if the mortician did a good job preparing the body, what they were buried in, who came and who had the nerve to come, see if your floral arrangement was delivered or pick up a printed obituary program.
All we can do now is send a mass-produced sympathy card.
In addition to killing people, Rona has done something time and slave masters couldn’t do — kill the traditional African American funeral.
