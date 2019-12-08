After shrewdly winning a seat on the Guilford County Board of Education, Byron Gladden has emerged as a pivotal member because of his willingness to be a swing vote.
Thanks to a 2016 gift from former state Sen. Trudy Wade that few in Guilford County wanted, the Board of Education is partisan and went from 11 to nine members — five Democrats and four Republicans. And while initially they didn’t vote along party lines, it seems that with controversial votes, coalitions of voters has emerged that pit those who support Superintendent Sharon Contreras against those who oppose her. The supporters tend to be Democrats and predominantly African American and the naysayers Republican.
As such, getting five votes, a majority, depends on Gladden, often called “Bishop Dean,” voting with his fellow Democrats or casting his lot with the Republicans.
The four Republicans, with Anita Sharpe having emerged as their public leader, have privately and publicly tried to knit together five votes with a primary agenda to fire the superintendent.
Several years ago, Sharpe didn’t mince words when, in an email that became public, she told a Guilford schools employee that she wanted Contreras fired, and had four, but needed a fifth vote.
And although she halfheartedly apologized for her statements, most recently, after Contreras made a presentation to members of the Board of Education and the county commissioners about the school facility needs, Sharpe is still trying to count to five. She posted this message on her Facebook page, that was copied to the Greater Greensboro Politics page:
“It would have been nice for the BOE to see the plan that our employee is touting. I can count to 5.”
Stephanie Mitchell, who is affiliated with the group Take Back Our Schools, which seems to oppose the superintendent, replied to Sharpe: “Anita Wilson Sharpe seriously! Please can’t y’all just fire her!”
Sharpe: “I can count to 5. 4 doesn’t get it done.”
Mitchell: “You are too cute! Don’t you agree Byron Gladden isn’t she just the sweetest thing (heart emoji).”
So how did Gladden land in the catbird seat?
He says he’s just one of few willing to do the work.
“I’m not blindly supporting the superintendent or against the superintendent,” he said recently. “I consider each vote and I weigh each vote.”
The vote that seemed to put Gladden in play was his decision to oppose the closing of Gateway Education Center. Because of the condition of the school, Contreras proposed closing what was once the cerebral palsy school, and moving the students to another facility.
Before the vote, Contreras backed off plans to shutter Gateway after it was certain she didn’t have Gladden’s support and a vote to close have would failed 5-4.
Many, Gladden said, saw his position as a vote against Contreras. And not just Contreras the superintendent, but Contreras the African American superintendent. He admits he was “bullied” by some who wanted him to see this as a vote to support Contreras, not a vote to close or keep open Gateway.
“My decision on Gateway wasn’t personal,” Gladden said, “but it seemed to be what pulled the sword from the stone.
“I can’t be controlled by either side. I can’t be neutered.”
Besides, he added, 70% of the Gateway students meet poverty guidelines and 85% of the students are African American. Additionally. Gateway is in his district and he was doing what his constituents wanted.
Gladden was first elected to the board in 2016, and when the filing deadline ended, he was the only candidate in District 7 to file.
Stunned, or upset at a missed opportunity, two other candidates expressed interest in the seat — retired school administrator Bettye Jenkins and the Rev. Daran H. Mitchell, pastor of Trinity AME Zion Church. Because they had missed the deadline, both would have to run an unaffiliated write-in campaign, unless they could garner enough votes to make the ballot. Jenkins successfully made the ballot, but Gladden still walked away with 70% of the vote.
Gladden admits that being the fifth and winning vote for either side sounds like “some kind of book or intro to a movie,” but that it also puts him in a position of power.
And what, pray tell, will he do with that power?
When the Board of Education meets on Dec. 17, one of the items on the agenda will be the election of a new chair and vice chair. The chair will need five votes to win. And although Gladden hasn’t said whether he will seek the chair’s position, he hasn’t ruled it out.
“I’d be remiss if I didn’t say I’m considering leadership,” he said. “Besides, who knows what can happen. Look at 2016.”
All hail to the Bishop.
