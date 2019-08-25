Merger.
Who knew that uttering that word in a crowded room would have the same power today as it had when I was a reporter covering Greensboro City Schools for this newspaper in the late 1980s. If it was a slow news period, I could nettle the community if I asked about merging the Greensboro, High Point and Guilford County school systems.
Seems High Point Mayor Jay Wagner knows this as well.
At a meeting to discuss the state of affairs in High Point, Wagner, who is seeking re-election, introduced the notion of having schools in High Point divorce the Guilford County school system. Wagner said he got the idea from conversations with community members concerned about the “perceived” quality of the city’s schools.
As such, Wagner, noting he doesn’t need, but may seek City Council approval, wants to appoint a committee to examine educational quality, financial considerations and building conditions.
Another committee?
Almost 30 years after the three systems merged, is merger still a valid question? Or is Wagner waxing nostalgic and using this as his way of making High Point great again?
School merger could always ignite an uproar in Guilford County. For one, High Point and Greensboro were smaller systems and, although the cities had grown through annexation, the school systems’ boundaries stayed static. As a result, the two city systems were losing students as younger parents with children moved to the newer surrounding communities. Those that remained tended to be minority and of a lower economic status. To stave off one-race schools, both systems were using cross-town busing.
Greensboro even got a federal grant to create magnet school programs primarily designed to voluntarily draw students to those inner-city school locations.
And while some county parents paid tuition to participate in those magnet programs, especially Weaver Education Center, which offered some higher-level classes too expensive to offer at each individual high school, that wasn’t enough to encourage countywide support.
While it was never expressed in such plain language, there was great concern that an influx of inner-city, poor and minority students from both cities would be bused to the predominantly white county schools, driving down test scores and pushing up discipline concerns.
In fact, former Sheriff BJ Barnes said as much late last year when he blamed students from the city for the disciplinary issues at Eastern Guilford High School.
In 1991, voters brought an end to the merger question when 60% of them approved merging the three systems. Voters opted between merger or coterminous lines — aligning the school boundaries with the city boundaries. There was no option to leave things as they were, and that drew ire, and threats of a lawsuit, from the county Board of Education and Republican members of the Board of County Commissioners.
In keeping with the referendum, the merger was effective July 1, 1993, putting an end to the matter. Or so we thought.
Merger was designed to reduce administrative duplication — three superintendents, three transportation systems, three nutrition programs, in essence three of everything, and to equalize per-pupil funding. Greensboro was spending more per student than either High Point or the county. And when it came to superintendent salaries, Guilford County’s Wayne Trogdon was paid $97,500; High Point’s Owen Phillips, $98,390; and Greensboro’s Pete Eberhart, $100,000.
As for educational quality, it was assumed it would improve, but no one knew then and, really, no one knows for sure now.
The notion of creating smaller school systems, separate from the county, was started in the 1870s. In the 1960s, following Brown v. Board of Education, the reverse took place. At present, the state has 115 school districts serving 100 counties ranging in size from 578 students in Hyde County to 160,429 in Wake County.
Last year, the General Assembly granted several cities in Northern Mecklenburg County — Mint Hill, Matthews, Cornelius and Huntersville — the authority to create a charter school system. Supporters say the county has ignored the facility needs of that fast-growing section of the county. Opponents see this as resegregation.
A state legislative study commission investigated the issue of academic quality versus district size, but its findings were inconclusive. The 2018 Joint Legislative Study Committee on the Division of Local School Administrative Units said additional studies would be needed, but it also said that school size, rather than district size, was a better determiner of success and that districts wanting to break from the county system would need to work to ensure equality.
And in 2013, the Brookings Institution asked whether district size matters by examining years of school data from Florida and North Carolina. It found that districts account for 1% or 2% of the total variation in student achievement. The greater determiners of success were individual schools, teachers, demographics and individual differences.
Most other research is either too old or inconclusive.
In the meantime, Mayor Wagner, I have an idea:
Ditch the committee and spend time implementing some of the research proven to statistically increase educational quality: Reading buddies. Community and school partnerships. Economic development. Support for teacher preparation and diversity.
Provide constructive actions rather than consistent criticism.
Push schools for curricula focused on the real world. Insist that schools be adequately funded and staff be paid appropriately.
Make High Point great by doing what works, not what makes a good sound bite.