“Here we go again.”
That’s what Doug Speight was thinking as he witnessed a recent incident on Greensboro’s Bicentennial Greenway.
It had been three, maybe four years, but his recollection was vivid.
Doug, a tech entrepreneur, was setting up an obstacle course for a group of men, both black and white, who weekly ran the course in downtown Durham. It was a little after 5 a.m. and Doug, in his workout gear, was approached by a white police officer who drove up with lights on and got out of the car with his hand on his loaded weapon.
The officer immediately asked Doug for his identification. When Doug said he didn’t have any because he was in workout gear, the cop continued to press him. Who was he? What was he doing?
Thing is, Doug said, every Wednesday for the past couple of years the group had used the same area.
Suddenly, a member of Doug’s group, who is white, walked up. The cop immediately took his hand off his gun. The friend vouched for Doug and the situation was defused. Doug completed his workout, and went to work and then home to his family. It wasn’t until the next morning that the weight of what happened the day before hit him.
Eight days ago he was shaken again.
After a week of constant rain and months of sheltering in place, 16-year-old L.A. Gatling was happy to get out for a run on the greenway, near Battleground Avenue. He was also excited to be running a five-mile course with his uncle, Todd Bullock, whom he hadn’t seen since coronavirus. Bullock, a distance runner, ran ahead of L.A., but chronicled the run using one of the apps on his phone.
As L.A., who was wearing a blue hoodie with the hood on his head, was nearing the end of his run and within eyesight of Bullock, he was approached by two white Greensboro police officers and frisked. They told him they were looking for a black, maybe Hispanic, young man brandishing something shiny with an orange tip, maybe a toy gun. “A toy gun?” you might ask, until you remember that a Cleveland police officer killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice for playing in a park with a toy gun.
L.A. agreed to the search. But he’s a child. Bullock showed the cops the app outlining their run.
That’s when Doug walked up.
“It had all the same elements from before,” Doug said to me. “The posture of the police. The looks on the faces. All of those things.”
Soon, a third, older white officer arrived, offered a “wrong guy” explanation and the group was expected to move on. Chalk it up.
Whoa. Not so fast. L.A., a swimmer, honor student and big brother to two younger brothers, had just crossed over. In seconds, he went from a bright, handsome young man to a threatening black man who fit a description.
L.A.’s mother Kim is an attorney with one of Greensboro’s prestigious law firms, and his father LaDaniel, a vice president at Bennett College. His first thought, said LaDaniel Gatling, was to make sure his son was OK.
“Police don’t have to deal with the post-traumatic stress of what has happened,” Gatling said. “Now we are dealing with a different playbook.”
A playbook that says what you need to do as a black person if stopped by the police. A playbook that says maybe he needs to run with the name of a predominantly white school on his hoodie and not put the hood over his head. A playbook that says before you run, make sure somebody knows where you are at all times. A playbook that says put your registration in the sun visor so you are reaching up instead of down. A playbook that says always be cautious because as a black man you never know when a common task might make you a hashtag.
But why can’t L.A. or Doug or even Ahmaud Arbery run? Why can’t Botham Jean ask who’s entering his house? Why can’t Philando Castile reach for his license and registration? Why can’t Breonna Taylor sleep peacefully in her apartment without the police raiding the wrong unit and killing her?
Black mothers are sometimes called the invisible victims when their children are killed or harassed by police. But what about black fathers? How should they feel?
Already, black men ages 18 and over are at a high risk for exposure to trauma, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And many of those who are exposed internalize the incidents and refuse mental health services because it’s not macho.
But should they have to get accustomed to being abused and killed for living while black?
As it turns out, the 911 caller had reported that a Hispanic man wearing a T-shirt with red lettering and dark jeans was carrying a cellphone with an orange tip or a toy gun. Gatling was wearing a dark blue hoodie and gray sweatpants and his cellphone cover is gray.
Doug Speight wrote a blog post recently sharing his thoughts. The Gatlings are still in shock.
“This probably won’t hit him until he goes back out for a run,” Gatling said of his son.
Other dads are talking about retaliating against those who have harmed their sons and daughters.
“Time out for the MLK (Martin Luther King Jr.) approach,” one father said. “It’s time to think like Malcolm X — any means necessary.”
And the rest of us will talk about this until the next incident. But then what?
Mother, mother
There’s too many of you crying
Brother, brother, brother
There’s far too many of you dying
You know we’ve got to find a way
To bring some lovin’ here today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.