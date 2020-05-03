I’m not shocked by the announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that a disproportionate number of black people are dying from COVID-19. It just follows the list of chronic diseases that ravage the black community — high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke and some forms of cancer.
But what I am shocked about is the stance taken by some black churches to remain open.
Let me say clearly now, that the majority of black churches are following the rules and are effectively using technology to minister to and encourage us during these troubling times.
But others are staining the name of the black church, which has traditionally served as a moral compass, a clarion call for what’s just, fair and right. The black church is the place where Richard Allen, the founder of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, the oldest black denomination, first uttered the slogan “To seek for ourselves.”
The church was where slaves would gather to secretly learn to read or to plot escapes.
The church was where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders gathered to plan voter registration campaigns and boycotts and organize communities to fight against injustice.
The church was where many of our historically black colleges and universities were birthed, because African Americans couldn’t attend white schools in the segregated South.
And the church is still where white politicians trek to tout their tenets and urge voters to support them — knowing that simply being allowed to speak is tantamount to an endorsement.
But during coronavirus, some black churches, particularly the more evangelical, Pentecostal ones, have been silent, defiant or offered tepid instructions to their parishioners. Just as they’re been silent or offered half-hearted edicts about racism, sexism, xenophobia and even Trump, coronavirus is another issue where they have failed to provide leadership and thus, missed an opportunity to be relevant.
But even more, their silence is dangerous.
While most of the country’s businesses are closed and employees are furloughed or working from home, these errant churches have taken the words “Won’t you come” literally. And some parishioners are questioning the faith of others who’ve opted to stay home. In the words of Bishop T.D. Jakes, the leader of a 30,000-member Dallas megachurch, “faith and wisdom … one doesn’t negate the other.”
You would think that a place that teaches obedience and references numerous biblical Scriptures where obedience brings blessings and disobedience results in curses, would be the first to follow directives from the CDC, their governors, state and local health departments and even belated pronouncements from the president, to shelter in place. The only people exempt from these dictums are those deemed essential workers. Ironically, these essential workers are the very ones who make up their congregations.
Do they not believe that their flocks can stay “saved” until this passes or is this a matter of savings— as in lack of it in some church coffers — over souls?
Or are they thinking that while they aren’t immune to the disease, that God’s got them?
That seems to be the message Pastor Brian Carn, pastor of Kingdom City Church in Charlotte, is preaching. Carn, who says he recently recovered from COVID-19 symptoms, preached to a packed house without a mask on Easter Sunday. He told his congregation that if they get sick, they should lie to the medical staff about which church they attend. He previously told them to defy the laws of the land if those laws defy the laws of God.
While Carn is still living, a black, evangelical Richmond, Va., pastor died in late March after showing off his packed church and vowing to keep preaching “unless I’m in jail or in the hospital.”
And between a dozen and 30 bishops and prominent clergy of the Church of God in Christ (COGIC), the nation’s largest Pentecostal denomination, have died of COVID-19, according to a story in The Washington Post.
Many of the deaths resulted from attendance at church conferences and funerals.
On March 25, weeks after the country was told to shelter in place, Bishop Charles Blake, head of COGIC, wrote in a letter to church members that they should “refrain from shaking hands and hugs,” but never said not to hold church.
It wasn’t until April 15 that Blake said, “all Church of God in Christ local, district, state and international gatherings should absolutely cease.”
These are but a few of the rebel reverends. I know of others, including those who are part of the United Holy Church of America Inc., the country’s oldest Pentecostal denomination, who have been meeting and say they will continue to do so in person. How can they preach that members should heed the advice of authority, i.e., police if they are stopped, when they themselves are defiant?
Surely, if white politicians know the power of the black church, those same pastors know it as well.
Just tell the people to stay home.
If not, keep burying them.
