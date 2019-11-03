Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...FREEZING OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPERATURES BETWEEN 30 AND 32 DEGREES EXPECTED. URBAN CENTERS WILL REMAIN SLIGHTLY WARMER. * WHERE...THE PIEDMONT WEST OF US-1 IN CENTRAL NC. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...IN ADDITION TO A FREEZE, SCATTERED TO WIDESPREAD FROST IS ALSO EXPECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&