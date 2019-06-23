Lancaster, Pa., located in the heart of Amish country, is surrounded by close-knit communities like Salunga and Mount Joy — “toy towns,” a family member who lives there calls them. It’s the best place in America to retire, according to US News and World Report.
It is also the final resting place of James Buchanan, who is consistently voted by historians as one of the worst presidents in American history, which must be a challenge to the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce.
Trip Adviser suggests 10 things to do when visiting Lancaster; Wheatland, Buchanan’s home, ranks sixth, after the Dutch Wonderland Amusement Park and the Amish Farm House, but ahead of the Mennonite Information Center and the Biblical Tabernacle Reproduction.
What did James Buchanan do to be ranked among our worst presidents? Not much, it seems. That’s the problem.
In his inaugural address in 1856, Buchanan said that the issue of slavery was “happily, a matter of but little practical importance.” Hardly an advocate of an imperial presidency, he said, “Wisely limited and restrained as is (the president’s) power under our Constitution and laws, he alone can accomplish but little for good or for evil on such a momentous question.”
Buchanan believed the South’s secession wasn’t legal, but that the federal government didn’t have the power to stop it. In the final months of his presidency, seven states seceded. Five weeks after Buchanan left office, Confederate guns fired on Fort Sumter, S.C., commencing a war that left the nation wounded and deeply divided.
“One thing I’m thankful to Donald Trump for,” a resident of Mount Joy told me, “is we no longer have to say we are the home of the worst president in American history.”
An understandable sentiment, perhaps, but a bit premature.
In February, the Siena College Research Institute published the results of a survey in which 157 presidential scholars were asked to rank our presidents from best to worst.
Donald Trump made his debut at 42. Out of 44.
Trump ranked in the bottom five in 18 of the 20 categories that the scholars used to assess the presidents, including coming in dead last in intelligence, integrity and overall ability, and next to last in relationship with Congress, party leadership and ability to compromise. The only categories in which he ranked outside the bottom five were luck and willingness to take risks.
But as abysmal as the historians’ assessment of Trump’s first two years was, he ranked ahead of Andrew Johnson, who was voted the worst chief executive in our history and who, along with Bill Clinton, remain the only U.S. presidents to be impeached (so far), and Lancaster’s own, James Buchanan.
I’m not qualified to say that Donald Trump is or is not the worst president we have ever had. But I have seen 10 presidents come and go. Not since the turbulent 1960s have I seen our country so bitterly divided.
The focal point of the division is Donald Trump.
Trump’s often ugly, sometimes racist campaign rhetoric — Mexico was sending rapists and murderers across our southern border, all Muslims should be banned from entering the U.S., a judge with a Spanish surname could not be impartial because he was “Mexican” — tapped into a nativism and xenophobia that has bubbled beneath the surface of our national consciousness throughout our history.
Negative reaction to Trump’s election was loud, angry and immediate. Between three and five million people participated in anti-Trump rallies across the country the day after his inauguration.
In the past two years, the divide that separates those who love Trump and those who can’t wait until he’s gone has widened into a chasm.
Trump’s supporters point to the 100-plus federal judges he has appointed, the economy, tax cuts and deregulation as signature achievements of his presidency and dismiss his presidential norm-busting, pettiness and looseness with the truth as matters of style.
But children in cages — which is likely to be one of the lasting images of his administration — are not a matter of style.
One day Donald Trump will leave office — after he completes his first or second term or is impeached and convicted. Unless there are changes in the substance as well as the style of his administration, changes that no one thinks is likely, he will leave behind a house angrily divided against itself.
With apologies to the good folk of Lancaster, Pa., the best hope for the country might be that James Buchanan maintains his lowly place in the pantheon of our presidents.