The COVID-19 crisis is a challenge for everyone, including educators and education advocates who must make sure our students thrive in the absence of normalcy. As we work to find solutions for students who may not return to classrooms for two weeks or more, we’re also confronted with the fact that the crisis has exposed inequities and deficiencies in our public education system that long predated the coronavirus.
The first well-intentioned solution that we seem to focus on is remote learning. New technology will continue to change the way we educate our students — from providing curricula that wouldn’t otherwise be available in all areas to better preparing our students for the digital workforce.
But not all of our students have access to that technology, nor are their caretakers at home prepared to support their virtual learning. We cannot overlook the needs and support that these students and families require.
However, the digital divide is only one part of the challenge. Unfortunately for too many of our state’s students, our public school system, both charter and district-run, provides the only safe spaces and meals available to low-income and disadvantaged students. Our schools also serve as safety nets against neglect, abuse and illness and our teachers are on the front lines in identifying these problems.
In fact, something else that this crisis reminds us of is our appreciation for the time and commitment teachers give to their students and the value that high-quality teachers offer for their success that cannot be replicated remotely.
As executive director of the N.C. Association for Public Charter Schools, I urge our public school partners, charter as well as district-run, to incorporate the following considerations while planning to provide instruction during this crisis:
Remote instruction through technology must be available to
- all students. Not all families have the connectivity and devices required for virtual learning. Schools must not be satisfied with “most” of the students having access to instruction while at home during the coronavirus crisis no more than they would accept those same students being left behind while physically present in the classroom. Providing physical texts, materials and devices to students to use while at home as well as the ability to connect will help ensure that no child falls behind.
- Parents — not just students — must be “connected.” A further challenge is making sure that parents are equipped to support their children with remote learning, be it digital and on paper. Parents and teachers must work together to help students learn in makeshift classrooms around the kitchen table as they do in their normal classrooms. These partnerships are a recipe for success at all times for our students and their families — not just during a crisis.
- Helping students and families during the crisis goes beyond the textbooks. With our students at home away from school, we are reminded that schools provide much more than the three R’s. Remote lesson plans must incorporate students’ and families’ needs for government and housing services, counseling and behavioral support. These critical needs are no less so during a crisis — and in many cases those needs are exacerbated.
This crisis is also a reminder that we must protect all our students’ public education options where innovation is very often born of flexibility and necessity. Public charter schools in North Carolina have the flexibility to explore new ways of learning and state-of-the art tools in ways that other public schools can’t — which is one of the main drivers for why they thrive.
Public charter schools have invested in innovative technology to meet the needs of underserved communities in our state where distance, lack of resources, and sparsity often decrease access to basic educational opportunities — including advanced learning options that would have never been available in all ZIP codes. Our public charter schools are ready and willing to share these methods and best practices with their district-run partners to strengthen our entire public education system.
We must evaluate our entire public school system not by the successes we’re thankful for but by the challenges of our students hit the hardest by this crisis. We cannot boast that technology and innovation will allow us to continue to educate North Carolina’s children during this coronavirus crisis until that innovation and technology reaches every county, community, household and student in North Carolina.
