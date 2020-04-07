What is the church without its building? This is the question driving many faith leaders to rethink how they do ministry in light of COVID-19 and social distancing.
Many faith leaders are focusing their energy on taking church virtual. It’s been beautiful and inspiring to watch the more tech-savvy faith leaders, especially younger ones, support older faith leaders in bridging the technological chasm, such as Zoom training between the N.C. Black Alliance and Greensboro Pulpit Forum. Churches are rising to the occasion by experimenting and innovating.
A major reason cited for the decline of organized religion in the U.S. is the institutional church’s reticence to change. Perhaps this moment is a reminder to the church that innovation is critical to the history of monotheistic religions. The cultural shifts from nomadic to temple worship, from communicating orally to disseminating messages by print, called on ancient faith leaders to be nimble in how they reached and organized people. Like the faith leaders who are thinking on their feet today, I’m sure Abraham and Paul clumsily made these changes. Like their ancestors, today’s faith leaders are creating makeshift altars through FaceBook Live, Zoom and conference calls. This moment of social distancing challenges faith leaders and their communities to ask some tough questions:
- How do we practice such collective rituals as communion, the Seder, I’tikaf, and the like?
- How do we simulate the responsiveness of our congregations during preaching and teaching?
- What does pastoral care and counseling look like?
- How do we maintain financial giving?
More immediately, how will churches engage the community during Holy Week, one of the most important times of the year for Christians? Many pastors are grappling with whether to postpone their Easter services. Is this realistic? What about the current needs of parishioners and the wider community? Such a decision presumes that virtual church is a diminished version of the physical church.
Perhaps social distancing and going virtual are an invitation for faith leaders and faith communities to slow down and pay more attention to one another than our busy-ness and church structures allowed for prior to COVID-19. What if the tension of this moment is not really about virtual vs. physical church, at all? What if this moment is more about honoring and distributing the power of people healthily connecting with each other?
Without physical church buildings, folks have been craving spaces for connection and care in the midst of crisis. We are collectively navigating an experience that will reshape our world forever. Borrowing from Christian liturgy, we are in a Holy Saturday moment. Nestled between the harsh realities of death on Good Friday and the joy and hope of Easter is a time of waiting, of keeping vigil while Jesus’ body lay in the tomb. Similarly, we are being called to grieve lost opportunities, jobs, and plans, and to look out for our neighbors. Faith communities can build non-physical spaces for people to work through grief.
The invitation in this moment is to reach up and out to each other in new ways — to connect and tether our spiritual body even when there is distance between our physical bodies. Fortunately, there are many models for this. Greensboro Faith Leaders Council released a recent video expressing appreciation and prayers to local medical professionals. The Rev. Dr. Melva Sampson, an associate professor at Wake Forest University School of Divinity, has for years been hosting digital services called “Pink Robe Chronicles” through FaceBook Live, which focus on holistic healing and revolutionary self-care. A group of women from various faith backgrounds created SundayMorning@Home on Facebook to connect and worship in response to social distancing. The Good Neighbor Movement in Greensboro is curating a Holy Saturday worship service on Facebook Live called “Freedom’s Eve” that will engage art, intergenerational dialogue and community responses around trauma and grief.
In these ever-changing times, Christian communities are called to hold space to grieve the loss of enfleshed traditions of Holy Week. Since we cannot be together in the flesh, how can we use virtual faith communities to make space for our spirits and souls to connect, to attend to the anxieties, grief, fears, and hopes of our members and the wider community?
