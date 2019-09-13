Despite historically low levels of unemployment in our country today, nearly 7million jobs in America remain unfilled. Many of these jobs are well-paying jobs in competitive industries, but unfortunately, businesses are struggling to find workers with the needed skills.
From my perspective, Congress took a step in the right direction last year by passing the Strengthening Career and Technical Education Act of the 21st Century, which was signed into law by President Trump. As roughly 40% of high school students choose to bypass college each year, it’s important that our post-secondary education system has ample opportunities for students to grow and develop skills that align with our rapidly evolving workforce.
But as it currently stands, far too many apprenticeships don’t have a sufficient selection of online courses available to students.
To address this gap, I recently introduced the Virtual Apprenticeship Tax Credit Act of 2019. Here’s how my bill works: any business that develops or expands an industry-recognized virtual apprenticeship program for elementary or secondary school students would be able to receive a tax credit of up to $2,500 in any given tax year.
Over the past few months, I’ve heard from countless business owners in our district who have highlighted the labor shortage in skilled trades. Whether in advanced manufacturing, medical coding or cybersecurity, businesses are unable to find workers with the skills needed to compete in these industries. That’s why my bill is critically important. It would open the door for new online learning opportunities for students across our district.
My bill would be especially valuable for students in rural areas. Even though completing an apprenticeship program is more affordable than attaining a four-year degree, many students in rural areas may not live close to a community college or even be able to attend in-person classes. The Virtual Apprenticeship Tax Credit Act aims to remedy this problem by incentivizing businesses to provide more online options for students to learn right at home.
In an economy that is only becoming more technology-based, we must align our education system to prepare the next generation of American workers. Congress has and should continue to expand workforce development for students outside of the classroom, which will help us build an economy that is stronger and more inclusive.
