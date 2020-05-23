Coronavirus is a scourge, ravaging our entire planet and endangering the lives of the most vulnerable among us.
Together, we’ve taken strong measures to combat the spread of the virus. As a result, we are facing things we’ve never seen before as Americans. Empty sidewalks and streets in our cities, people standing six feet apart wearing masks in grocery stores, friends and family losing jobs and businesses through no fault of their own.
This situation is unprecedented, and we must equally take unprecedented action to combat this virus.
While federal and state governments have an important part to play in our coronavirus recovery, they are not the only components in a united effort to rebuild. Especially in a time of crisis, there is great value in what the nonprofit sector — communities of faith, friendship, charity and fraternity — bring to the table.
They are nimble, more responsive and understand local issues better than the big-government bureaucrats in Washington. After all, these organizations have been there from the beginning, and will be there long after the “stay-at-home” orders fade.
In response to the crisis, our team introduced the Coronavirus Help And Response Initiative Through Year 2022 (CHARITY 2022) Act to empower charitable organizations and incentivize charitable giving.
How does the CHARITY 2022 Act work?
The CHARITY 2022 Act establishes a universal charitable deduction for individuals and married couples who do not itemize, in addition to the standard deduction. This is an above-the-line deduction up to one-third of the new standard deduction — about $4,000 for individuals and $8,000 for married couples.
So what does all that mean for North Carolina?
This legislation could act as a springboard to support our local, community programs which provide critical aid to those who need it the most. For example, groups like Meals on Wheels or Backpack Beginnings, which serve food to homebound seniors or school children missing school lunch in Greensboro, could bolster their efforts.
Other potential beneficiaries could also include the local Interactive Resource Center, which helps those currently experiencing homelessness. This is just the tip of the positive impact this bill could have in our state, helping those on the front lines in their life saving efforts for North Carolinians.
Charity begins at home, but the CHARITY 2022 Act has made its way to Congress and I will work with all of my colleagues to promote and pass it. Even in these divided times, America works best when we look out for each other.
I take pride in the efforts my office has taken to empower charities throughout our time in Congress, including the Universal Charitable Giving Act and the Lessening Impact From Taxes (LIFT) for Charities Act.
However, while we are facing the urgency of such an unprecedented crisis, we need to take immediate action to empower these charitable organizations and incentivize giving whenever possible.
President Trump is correct: We are at war with an invisible enemy.
Why should we fight it with one hand tied behind our backs?
As a former pastor and current legislator, I know firsthand the critical help both the public and the private sectors can provide to combat this pandemic. With more resources flowing to these charitable organizations, we can give ourselves a leg up in this fight.
I believe one of America’s strengths is her generosity, even in times of crisis.
Now — more than ever — we must band together and embody the act of charity for our families, neighbors and fellow North Carolinians.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.