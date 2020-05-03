I may not have Bette Davis eyes, but I’ve sure got Albert Einstein hair. It’s long, unruly, and sticking out all over the place. I haven’t had a haircut since Feb. 27. Salons, it seems, are not essential.
Neither are restaurants (unless it’s take-out), movie theaters and most everything else. Food is essential, so grocery stores and convenience stores are open. Alcohol has also been deemed essential, but you can’t find isopropyl alcohol. You know, the kind you use as a disinfectant. It has gone the way of toilet paper, paper towels and disinfecting wipes.
But the kind of alcohol you drink is also “essential,” evidently. Because the ABC stores are open and doing quite well. It has been reported that alcohol sales are up 55%. Ironic, then, that ABC stores are owned by the State of North Carolina. That means that the state is raking in a huge amount of revenue, while all the privately owned bars are forced to remain closed.
So … if you want a drink, you drink it at home with all the profit going to the state; not your local bar or restaurant. I’m surprised that the ABC stores aren’t doing curb service. They are very picky about people not wearing hoodies or sunglasses in the store. Now they have no choice but to allow folks to wear masks.
The banks figured this out early, and limited their services to drive-thru only. All they needed were lobbies full of masked men and women. But any business with a cash register is vulnerable now. I can just hear the cashier talking to the police: “Well, I don’t know if it was a man or a woman; you know … with everybody having such long hair now.”
The spring of 2020 may go down as the strangest period of anyone’s life. Your grandchildren will be telling their grandchildren about it; and so on. Don’t know about you, but I’m having dreams that are weirder than ever. And keeping up with what day it is? I can’t.
But I do remember my mother-in-law’s phone number, which is weirder still; because I don’t ever remember calling her. If I had, and the “plague” was occurring then, she would have been appalled that the state deemed alcohol sales “essential,” while going to church wasn’t. “Wonder whatever happened to the separation of church and state?” I can hear her asking.
Yeah … I wonder, too.
