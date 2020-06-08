As thousands of us who live in the Triad once again mourn the heinous and unjustified loss of life among African Americans at the hands of police, and as we watch as our own citizens take to the streets to protest the senseless death of George Floyd and countless others, we find ourselves questioning how we can begin to solve the problems of racial bias in the criminal justice system and brutality in our police departments.
After witnessing many scenes from the protests on social media and mainstream media, if some of us once believed that the use of excessive force by local police was an anomalous and rare event, we believe it no more.
I have seen footage of an officer forcibly throwing a peaceful citizen across a street, officers aiming rubber bullets at the media, launching paint bombs at families on their own porches, and targeting the media for arrest.
Two young people with the prescient names of Messiah and Pilgrim were victims of brutality in Atlanta. In Buffalo, an officer pushed a 75-year-old to the sidewalk in an unprovoked use of force that left the citizen in serious condition with a head injury.
For every incident caught on video, how many others did we not see?
On May 31, I heard a police officer in Greensboro, via a local newscast, threatening to arrest protesters who remained on the public streets downtown. Of course, police cannot lawfully arrest people for merely being on public streets, absent illegal conduct or violation of lawful curfews. (There was not a curfew on that day.)
Now the chief law enforcement official of the U.S. may have illegally ordered force against peaceful protesters outside the White House.
Americans protested police brutality only to draw what appears to be more widespread police brutality.
Protesters do us all a service in Greensboro by reminding us of America’s original sin, and our decades-long failure to protect African Americans from excessive use of force, either through reforms of police departments or through the criminal justice system. Our laws do not adequately protect our citizens from a panoply of abuses by the police. And God bless these protesters, who follow a long and storied history of American citizens who changed the core of our government through protests, even protests that were unlawful and resulted in the destruction of property (e.g., The Boston Tea Party). Despite this history and our reverence for the Tea Party, I do not believe that burning our cities, looting and violence will beget the change we need.
I fear we are beginning a cycle now: Protests become violent, police meet that with more violence, protesters get angry and more violent.
Greensboro, though not without its problems and shame, has some bright spots in the history of its policing. Many have reminded us that Greensboro accomplished a great feat when the Woolworth sit-ins in 1960 did not result in violence and death. I believe two of the reasons that our sit-ins were peaceful were because of our leadership and because the police largely stood down, not using force to remove peaceful protesters.
We should also be proud that the Greensboro police have worked with the immigrant communities to recognize FaithAction ID cards, in an effort to serve and protect immigrants, many of whom, before the ID program, hesitated to call police, fearing they would be turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. I felt great pride in 2019 when Greensboro, in partnership with the police, led in this way toward greater protection of immigrants in our city. The Greensboro Police Department is led by Brian James, and the Guilford Sheriff is Danny Rogers, both people of color. Our City Council has for many years had people of color as leaders. These are things our city should be proud of and build on.
Greensboro can lead again now.
I propose that we begin a conversation about making demands of our city, and having those demands met. It’s time to act and not have initiatives like the Police Citizen Review Board and the Criminal Justice Advisory Commission become paralyzed by infighting and lack of transparency. It’s not my place to set the agenda, but perhaps we can discuss:
- Greater transparency in dealing with complaints against police.
- A meaningful citizen board to review complaints against officers, making recommendations to the department.
- Entering into a covenant with the police department— today — to identify the circumstances in which officers will arrest citizens taking part in these protests, or the circumstances in which police will use tear gas or rubber bullets.
- Whether the chief will agree that any officer using excessive force or breaking this covenant during the protests will face discipline up to and including termination.
- Whether he will agree that no officer with 18 complaints, like Derek Chauvin, will remain on the force.
- Whether the city and county have agreed to ban measures such as chokeholds and carotid restraints.
- If the city should invest in police brutality bonds to compensate citizens who are victims of abuse.
I suspect the city, the police department and the protesters all want to begin to address some of the problems we all know exist. It’s too late to save George Floyd, Eric Garner or Abner Louima. But it’s not too late to begin acting — not just speaking and marching — to change Greensboro.
I’ll do whatever I can to help. Will you? If so, join me in emailing Mayor Vaughan and/or City Council members at www.greensboro-nc.gov/government/city-council/e-mail-city-council.
Put “Let’s start talking” in the subject line.
