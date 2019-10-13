I have been a Christ follower since 1979, and I am writing to my Christian brothers and sisters to explain why I support our president, Donald Trump.
If any non-Christians want to listen in, you’re welcome.
First and foremost, he is staunchly pro-life, and he has appointed justices and judges who are likely (although not guaranteed) to support that position.
Second, his policies have resulted in the lowest overall unemployment since 1969 and the lowest African American and Hispanic unemployment ever. Average income in all of these segments of the population is up.
Third, he is a great friend of Israel, and has welcomed Jewish people into his family.
But he’s told more than 10,000 lies! Really? Who counted them? How could anyone count 10,000 lies? Maybe those quoting that number — and many coincidentally seem to have the same number — have an agenda.
But he said all Mexicans are murderers and rapists! No he did not.
He said that when so many people are coming across the border that we are not vetting, SOME of them are murderers and rapists. And guess what — some of them are, and many of them have been arrested.
But he said the white nationalists in Charlottesville included some good people! No he did not. He said some of those who were opposed to tearing down statues were good people. He has repeatedly condemned white nationalists.
But he’s definitely done some bad things! You are right. And no one should assume that all his attitudes, tweets, actions, and comments reflect Christian values. He is a flawed human being, and only God knows if he has truly given his heart to Christ.
Let me tell you a story: There was a man in the Middle East who made it his mission to kill Christians. By any stretch, we Christians would call this man evil.
But one day this man, whose name was Saul, was on his way to Damascus and had an encounter with Jesus, the Christ. He became Paul, who many say was the greatest evangelist who ever lived.
But surely you’re not comparing Donald Trump to Saint Paul? Of course not!
The idea is absurd. What I am saying is that if God could use a killer of Christians to do His mighty work, He could use Donald Trump to do some good work in our country, and I think the results show that he has.
Saul was changed. Is it impossible to believe that perhaps Donald Trump has changed? Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.
But if he’s not such a bad guy, why are there so many saying all those awful things about him?
Perhaps it is because these critics hate him so much, they feel justified in lying about him. But if all you read is the mainstream media, then you get the grossly distorted picture that those haters paint.
Trump is constantly accused of being a racist. Fellow citizens, many African Americans support Trump. You can see them at every rally. Do you think they’re all deplorable?
Ben Carson is a wonderful, brilliant African American who supports the president. Do you think he has lost his way?
Franklin Graham and James Dobson support him. I know there are Christians, including some of my dear friends, and John P. Thompson (Opinion, “The Franklin Graham of today isn’t the one I thought I knew,” News & Record, Oct. 6) who seem to think Graham and Dobson have changed.
Consider, rather, that perhaps Donald Trump may have changed, after an encounter with Jesus, the Christ.
Carson, Graham, and Dobson know Trump personally. Do you?
Have you had meetings with him — unfiltered by the hostile press — as they have?
We Christians are called to pray for our leaders, which my wife and I have done for many years — even for those we disagree with. We should all be praying for President Trump.
I would be glad to meet with any Christians who would like to graciously discuss my support of my president.
