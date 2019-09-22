On Sept. 6, online and in-person voting opened for the third cycle of Greensboro’s now five-year-old Participatory Budgeting program. For this program, the City Council allocates $100,000 to each of the city’s five districts for residents to decide how to spend. Residents submit ideas and develop proposals for projects that everyone 14 years or older can then vote on. In the program’s first two cycles, residents voted to construct bus shelters; improve public park playgrounds and facilities (including making them accessible to people with disabilities); and add solar charging stations, water fountains and bike racks to highly trafficked areas of the city.
Among this cycle’s options are upgrades to the Bog Garden boardwalk, renovations to the crosswalks near the downtown Depot, and the creation of a mural in Hester Park.
In an era when “democracy” often means little more than showing up at the voting booth every two years; when “public investment” often means little more than offering tax incentives for private development; and when citizen engagement is often crowded out by wealthy donors and lobbyists, Greensboro’s Participatory Budgeting program is a breath of fresh air. With participatory budgeting, citizens actually practice democracy: They advocate for their ideas, work collaboratively to craft proposals, and then join their fellow citizens in making the difficult decisions on how to allocate scarce resources.
Participatory budgeting revives the idea that the provision of public goods is not something to be left to the good will or profit motive of private corporations, but rather to the citizens themselves. Citizens decide how to spend public money on projects that benefit and remain owned by the community as a whole. Perhaps most importantly, participatory budgeting combats the widespread anti-democratic belief that citizens cannot be trusted to work together to govern themselves. As political scientists have repeatedly shown, when people have an even small experience of making a difference in the political process, they are significantly more likely to participate in politics in bigger ways in the future. A little spark — like the one provided by participatory budgeting — can ignite a democratic wildfire.
Greensboro is likewise to be commended for being the first city in the South to adopt a participatory budgeting program. However, the virtues and successes of participatory budgeting prompt an obvious question: Why aren’t all (or at least more) of the city’s public budgeting decisions made this way? If the residents of Greensboro can be trusted to participate in the spending of $500,000 of their own money, why can’t they be trusted to do the same with $5 million, $50 million or $500 million (the approximate size of the 2019–20 city budget)?
The city’s Participatory Budgeting website describes the program as “a democratic process that allows residents to help determine how public funds are spent.” If this is the definition of participatory budgeting, what does this imply about the “normal” process of public budgeting? That residents are not able to help determine how public funds are spent?
Participatory budgeting shines a spotlight on the undemocratic (or at least, less-than-fully democratic) nature of the vast majority of public financing decisions and the benefits that would accrue if citizens were more directly included in those decisions.
The history of participatory budgeting confirms that broad-based democratization is precisely what these programs are designed to promote. Participatory budgeting has its roots in the activism of the late 1980s Brazilian Workers Party, which saw its version of the program not as an end in itself, but as a springboard for greater citizen empowerment and social transformation. The success of projects funded by the Greensboro program suggests that a larger share of the public budget should be made available to resident participation either through the current district-level model or perhaps through smaller, neighborhood-level units.
Unfortunately, Greensboro currently appears to be heading in the opposite direction: The city has recently halved the funds available for participatory budgeting such that cycles now occur only once every two years. And whereas Greensboro allocates only $500,000 to participatory budgeting, in 2018 nearby Durham debuted a much more ambitious $2.4 million participatory budgeting program.
Participatory budgeting shows what democracy could look like in Greensboro: residents regularly working together to decide for themselves how to make their neighborhoods livable and equitable places. The current cycle of participatory budgeting, voting for which closes on Oct. 31, should mark the beginning, not the end, of more robust democracy in Greensboro.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.