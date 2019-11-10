On Oct. 29, columnist John Thompson writes about wearing a “Franklin = Hypocrite” badge to Franklin Graham’s crusade in Greensboro. Thompson speaks of evangelical leaders shouting that “morality matters.”
Then he states that these people set aside that morality to support a presidential candidate to which he ascribes a long list of immoral offenses.
Thompson writes about how one of the people he spoke with at the event admitted that he was uncomfortable with Trump, but supported him anyway because of the benefits Trump promised the Christian community. Thompson questions whether that is biblical.
I would like to tell him that, yes, it is. As Romans 13: 1-5 states: “Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God. Consequently, whoever rebels against the authority is rebelling against what God has instituted.”
Thompson also states that “the Bible never tells followers of Jesus to accommodate evil in order to accomplish what some may term is a greater good.”
Well, Jesus did tell the disciples to “give to Caesar what was Caesar’s.”
Caesar was someone who was far from moral. Therefore, any money given to Caesar would likely to be used for wrong. However, Jesus did not want his followers opposing authority just because that person was immoral.
I wonder if Mr. Thompson has proof that Trump is actually guilty of all of the offenses he listed. Or is he just parroting what others are saying?
I hear people spout these accusations all the time. However, I have not seen evidence that they are completely true.
The Democrats want us to think they are. And having people like Thompson repeating them as true only enforces their belief.
Thompson states that Graham ticked off a standard list of biblical sins that sounded like a description of Trump. He questions how Graham and his followers refuse to admit that these biblical prohibitions are wantonly transgressed each and every day by a president they reward with unwavering support.
I would tell him that regardless of Trump’s flaws, Romans 13 states that he was put there by God. We Christians are just supporting the man in authority.
We also know that, had a Democrat been elected, we would not treat him the way Thompson wants us to treat Trump — even though it would be very unlikely that that person would have accomplished the good that Trump has accomplished.
Also, I have a question for Mr. Thompson: How many Democrats would these biblical prohibitions describe?
And, how many people refuse to admit that these biblical prohibitions are wantonly transgressed each and every day by those who oppose and denounce the man who the people and God (according to Romans 13: 1-5) put in power?
