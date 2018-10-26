Greensboro has a year to say goodbye, and that might not be long enough to do the job right when you’re talk about Robin Britt. You may have seen Friday in the News & Record that Britt, for 20 years the executive director of Guilford Child Development, is retiring next October.
The announcement came in conjunction with news that Maria Stevens was being promoted to chief operating officer and that the nonprofit, one of the county’s largest, had created Guilford Child Development Foundation, which will launch fully next month. Both worthy topics, too.
But to let days pass without noting Britt’s announcement would be a discredit to all he has accomplished as both a congressman and for GCD. Greensboro is one of the nation’s battlefronts for poverty, and Britt’s work helped address that. GCD’s Head Start/Early Head Start program grew from more than 600 children served per year to more than 1,400, and its budget expanded from $9 million to more than $23 million.
“There’s a growing understanding of the toxic effects of poverty upon our children,” Britt said.
That’s the sort of focus that Britt brought to the foundation. That’s why we owe him thanks.