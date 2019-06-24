It’s time to follow the Lone Star State’s lead — North Carolina needs a lemonade freedom law.
On June 10, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 234 to prevent overzealous police officers, zoning administrators and health inspectors from shutting down children’s lemonade stands. “In many towns, there are ordinances prohibiting bartering, selling, peddling or trading on any street, sidewalk or public parking lot,” Charlotte attorney Elizabeth Kemper wrote in a July 2017 blog post. “Should a grumpy neighbor decide to call city officials about your child’s lemonade stand, it may actually be in violation of zoning ordinances if that lemonade stand is on the public sidewalk or road.”
Slapping kids with permit fees and even fines for unlicensed lemonade stands has become so ordinary that Kraft Foods’ Country Time powdered lemonade brand launched a “Legal-Ade” program last year. Country Time will pay up to $300 to cover fees and fines for young entrepreneurs 14 and under, even if they’re selling a competitor’s product or serving fresh-squeezed lemonade.
Lemonade stands are a childhood rite of passage. State laws are necessary to protect them because each county, city and town maintains its own rules for food and beverage vendors.
Some may call such legislation frivolous. It isn’t. The absurdity factor here is that adults in positions of authority routinely abuse their discretion to apply codes meant for bona fide businesses to children’s time-honored tradition of sharing sugary joy and earning a little pocket money. City councils and zoning boards didn’t envision their rules would be stretched so far beyond their clear intent.
Lemonade laws wouldn’t be necessary if common sense were more, well, common. The joyless functionaries who waste taxpayer resources to crack down on Jimmy and Mary Beth’s lemonade stand show they lack the good judgment required to responsibly exercise public authority. When such administrative failures persist, it falls to state lawmakers to rein the bureaucrats in.
We’re far past the date when bills must pass the chamber in which they originate in order to be considered in the other chamber and become law. But that’s a speed bump, not a roadblock. Many pieces of legislation are tacked onto the state budget or added to other bills that have already crossed over.
This popular, feel-good law would be a rare bipartisan win in Raleigh. Gov. Roy Cooper and Senate leader Phil Berger could take a short break from battling over Medicaid expansion and clink glasses of lemonade. Who wouldn’t toast more freedom for North Carolina’s children?