Top 12 reasons we believe Medicaid expansion — in some form — is needed:
1. Too many North Carolinians fall in a coverage gap — they have jobs but don’t have access to or can’t afford employee-based or individual coverage, and earn too much to qualify for federal subsidies. You probably know some of these folks. This may be your own situation.
2. Medicaid expansion would give coverage to more than 500,000 uncovered Tar Heels.
3. Of the uncovered North Carolina residents, an estimated 30,000 are ex-military.
4. In expansion states, more babies lived to their first birthday.
5. In expansion states, fewer women died during pregnancy.
6. In expansion states, the percentage of people with uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension dropped.
7. Expansion was associated with earlier cancer diagnosis, improved access to cancer treatment and fewer deaths from cardiovascular disease.
8. We all are paying more for health care because people are uninsured.
9. On average, Medicaid expansion states see private health insurance premiums 7-11% lower than in non-expansion states.
10. States that expanded Medicaid did not see any significant changes in employer offering of health insurance.
11. Expansion would require zero dollars in new state taxes. The federal government would pay 90% of costs, and the remaining 10% would be funded by hospitals and health plans.
12. There is energy on both sides of the aisle for expanding Medicaid. Now is the time to find a bipartisan way to expand Medicaid that is best for North Carolina.