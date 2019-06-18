If you’re a member of the LGBTQ community — or perhaps anyone who has lived in North Carolina the past decade — you were probably surprised to learn that Thom Tillis is a “pro-LGBTQ Republican.”
It’s true, according to the American Unity Fund, a conservative gay rights group that lauded Tillis in an invitation to a GOP fundraiser recently.
Let’s clarify: He’s not. Time after time, when the LGBTQ community has faced the pain of public discrimination in North Carolina, Tillis has either been silent or an active participant in that pain.
The latter was true in 2012, when then-N.C. House Speaker Tillis supported North Carolina’s Amendment One, the last state amendment in the country to ban same-sex marriage.
Tillis also has voted against amendments to provide anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ students in public schools and for homeless LGBTQ youth seeking housing, education and job training. He briefly protested in 2017 when President Donald Trump said he wanted to ban transgender troops from serving in the military, but when that ban took effect, Tillis didn’t lift a finger to support House and Senate bills that would block the ban.
We’re in a golden era of the big political lie, mastered by a president who knows his supporters will believe whatever whoppers he delivers. Get ready for more eye-rollers as election season arrives, like how Tillis is a BFF of gays, lesbians and transgender people. The LGBTQ community knows better. So should voters.