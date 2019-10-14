If you only look at the unemployment rate and the stock market, you probably think most families are faring well in this economy.
But new data from the Census Bureau and the Annie E. Casey Foundation paint a troubling picture of the number of children living in concentrated poverty in our state.
Concentrated poverty can be defined as a neighborhood where 30% or more of the population is living in poverty.
From the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s latest report: “Children Living in High Poverty, Low-Opportunity Neighborhoods”:
13 million – number of children in the U.S. who were living in poverty last year.
32 – percentage of black children in the U.S. who lived in poverty in 2018
26 – percentage of Latinx children in the U.S. who lived in poverty in 2018.
1.4 million – number of North Carolinians who are still living in poverty, despite signs of modest economic growth.
14 – percentage of North Carolinians who lived in poverty in 2018.
11 – percentage of children in North Carolina who live in neighborhoods with highly concentrated poverty.
260,000+ – number of North Carolina children who live in neighborhoods of concentrated poverty (2013-2017).
130,000+ – number of South Carolina children who live in neighborhoods of concentrated poverty (2013-2017).
130,000+ – number of children in North Carolina had no health insurance at all in 2018.
144 – Monday marked the 144th day of the 2019 legislative session — the 144th day that lawmakers in the N.C. House have failed to act on Medicaid expansion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.