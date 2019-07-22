The six state lawmakers representing Cumberland County are under pressure as they face a decision whether to uphold Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the proposed state budget.
Cooper wants the budget to include expansion of the federal Medicaid program in North Carolina. The vast majority of his fellow Democrats in the General Assembly are standing with him.
Community members and interest groups are weighing in heavily on the issue.
The people who say the local delegation should accept the budget have a compelling case. It would mean $132 million in projects for the county, and would include funding boosts for construction and renovations at Fayetteville State University and Fayetteville Technical Community College and capital funding for Cumberland County Schools
The side that supports a veto and compromise has a strong case to make, too. Expanding Medicaid will save the lives of North Carolinians, including our friends, neighbors and co-workers in Cumberland County. No capital project outweighs the basic health and safety of people.
It’s important to note this is not an either/or. A sound budget can include the projects for Cumberland as well as Medicaid expansion.
All of this plays against a backdrop of a changed reality in the General Assembly where Democrats’ votes matter again. Republicans cannot simply override the governor’s veto; they will need Democrats’ help.
We may be headed toward what for too long in this state has been an ugly word: Compromise.
Our only charge to legislators is to vote what they think is best for the county — there are principled arguments on both sides of the veto.