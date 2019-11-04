There was no suspense about the outcome of Thursday’s House vote on whether to endorse the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The result followed party lines. Democrats, but for two, approved. All Republicans opposed.
Still, the result should trigger irritation and dismay for many North Carolinians as their representatives overwhelmingly supported giving the president a pass. That is not a fair representation of the state. It is yet another demonstration of how illegally gerrymandered districts have distorted the will and skewed the image of North Carolina. A Meredith poll published on Oct. 14 showed that 48% of North Carolinians surveyed favor an impeachment inquiry while 41% do not. The House vote by North Carolina’s representatives showed the opposite — 10 opposed, three in favor.
The vote was not about impeaching the president. It was about whether the evidence supports looking further into whether his actions merit impeachment. The evidence is strong that Trump tried to use the leverage of withholding military aid to get Ukraine to announce an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. This evidence was brought forth by members of the U.S. Foreign Service, the CIA and the military. And yet Republicans are treating it as a partisan fight. Republicans have opposed the inquiry because they are scared that questioning the president will trigger a primary against them. That concern is especially acute in North Carolina, where extremely gerrymandered districts make Republicans’ congressional seats safe — and going against the president dangerous. The Meredith poll shows that if North Carolina’s Republican members represented their state instead of blindly falling in step behind the president, there would be no hazard in seeking the truth about Trump’s actions: Trump’s approval rating among all North Carolina voters is at 39.9 %, down from 44% in March. Those who reflexively shield the president are abandoning their responsibility to serve their state and the Constitution.
Now comes the public portion of the inquiry. By all indications the testimony will expose a president who abused his office and staff members who tried to cover up his actions. These North Carolina Republican representatives voted that they would rather not hear about it: Mark Meadows, Dan Bishop, Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx, George Holding, Richard Hudson, Patrick McHenry, Gregg Murphy, David Rouzer and Mark Walker.
These frightened followers have taken their safe place in the Republican herd. It also will be their place in history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Another leftist editorial board.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.