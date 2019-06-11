There’s Brown v. Board of Education, Roe v. Wade or the 2000 “hanging chad” election, but, for the most part, cases before the U.S. Supreme Court are pretty dull.
Which is why the State of North Carolina did the honorable justices a service: We’ve served them up a case with a pirate ship in it.
An appeal on that case is supposed to land on the justices’ bench in October. The downside is it’s North Carolina that seems to be behaving like buccaneers.
These are the facts: In 1996, a 1700s shipwreck was discovered in Beaufort Inlet. It turned out to be the Queen Anne’s Revenge, Blackbeard’s flagship, which ran aground in 1718.
Pirates are good for tourism. Thus, the state hired a Florida video production company to document the tricky underwater excavation. The team agreed — as long as it kept the copyright on its footage.
The state, however, began running video clips of the wreck on TV and using still photos, without paying the video company. And it took the state to court.
Now, we tend to sympathize with photographers. They ought to be paid for copyrighted material.
But a federal appeals court held for North Carolina, arguing that the state has what’s known as sovereign immunity. That’s a rule dating back to medieval English law, which essentially means that the King cannot be sued.
It’s a good rule, most of the time. But if North Carolina or Uncle Sam can grab your selfies or hurricane photos, what’s left?
Meanwhile, there’s no guarantee the Supremes will decide things sensibly. In which case (and yes, you saw it coming) arrr!