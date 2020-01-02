A third Republican congressman from North Carolina has announced he won’t be running for reelection in 2020.
Rep. Mark Meadows of the 11th District announced in a statement that he planned to spend more time with his family. He added, however, that if President Trump required his services (perhaps in a salaried federal job), he’d be willing to make the sacrifice.
The impending “retirements” of Meadows, Rep. George Holding and Rep. Mark Walker indicated one thing — for all its faults, the new redistricting in North Carolina is having some impact, and for the good.
For those who came in late: After Republicans took over the state legislature in 2010, they redrew all the boundaries for all of North Carolina’s congressional districts and for the state House and Senate.
Democrats had been playing games like this for years, but the GOP went at it with particular ruthlessness and efficiency. Using computer programs and data on voting patterns down to the city block level, they crammed as many Democrats as they could into as few districts as possible.
The results are clear. North Carolina ranks as a “purple” state, almost evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans. However, the state wound up electing 10 Republicans to the U.S. House and just three Democrats. The GOP, meanwhile, long held two-thirds majorities in both houses of the legislature. Something was clearly off.
The U.S. Supreme Court, with two new justices appointed by President Trump, reviewed claims of partisan gerrymandering and concluded that it was none of their business. North Carolina courts are a little different, though, and judges here concluded that the skewed electoral maps violated our state’s constitution.
The legislature, still run by Republicans, did the minimum possible to comply with the courts. The judges decided to let it slide, since another redraw would be hard so close to the 2020 elections.
Watchdog groups that brought the original suit are still fighting the measure. But the wall cracked, a bit. Before the retirements, political oddsmakers guessed that the new maps would elect eight Republicans to the U.S. House and five Democrats. That’s not much of a change, but in a year when Congress will be closely contested, it could make a national difference.
What’s more, the so-so redistricting map made some improvements. Older maps had carved most of North Carolina’s big cities up like Christmas pies. Not any more. Raleigh, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Wilmington and almost all of Charlotte are each part of a unified, coherent district.
Does that make a difference? As The Washington Post noted, Mark Meadows won the 11th District race in 2012 and never faced a really serious challenge.
Now, however, all of Asheville is together in a newly drawn 11th, and the dynamics have changed.
Politicians don’t like it, but it’s better when districts are close and change hands often. It better reflects the will of the people, especially when they change their minds. And it tends to moderate discourse, since candidates have to appeal to the center in general elections, rather than just playing to extremes in party primaries.
We still believe that drawing electoral districts should be left up to a non-partisan panel — say, one made up of retired judges from both major parties.
Still, North Carolina has taken a big step against gerrymandering. But it needs to go further. It’s really quite simple — make the election playing field as level as possible, and let all voters’ voices be fully heard.
The (Wilmington) StarNews
