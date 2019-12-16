It’s understandable that “Silent Sam,” the Confederate statue toppled on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus last year, is under wraps somewhere as the debate continues about its final disposition.
What’s not understandable is that the group that is supposed to resolve the issue, the UNC Board of Governors, has also taken cover.
The 26-member board met Friday by conference call rather than show up at Chapel Hill for a meeting. Officially, many members cited conflicts with December commencement ceremonies. Unofficially, it looks as if the board is so besieged by complaints about its giving Silent Sam to the Sons of Confederate Veterans that its members would rather not deal with protesters.
The board is faced with choices in the Silent Sam matter. Hiding is not one of them. If the members don’t want to deal with protesters, they have no business governing the university system. At a public university, authority requires accountability.
But what the board is doing and should be doing are now quite separate. In a bizarre deal announced the day before Thanksgiving the board agreed to give Silent Sam to the Confederate group. The agreement, an instant settlement of a lawsuit filed by the group, also provides $2.5 million in university funds to transport and house the monument.
The committee of five board members who quietly arranged the deal thought they were accommodating both sides: The statue would not be coming back to the Chapel Hill campus. But the settlement is provoking as much anger as the statue itself.
It was approved by a board committee. But now all board members should vote to reconsider it. The Silent Sam settlement is a legal boondoggle — a “settlement” obviously drafted in advance of a lawsuit that the Confederate group admits would have been tossed on the first motion to dismiss. The $2.5 million would come from interest on donations to the university rather than taxpayer funds, but it’s still money diverted from university use to preserve and present Silent Sam in a new setting and underwrite the Confederate group’s activities.
The settlement has revived rather than resolved the controversy over what to do with Silent Sam. Dissenting members of the Board of Governors should speak up, and state officials should explore all options for nullifying the settlement.
