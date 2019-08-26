Being for environmentalism does not have to mean being against business.
A bill passed this summer in the N.C. General Assembly with bipartisan support reminds us of this lesson, one that too often goes to the wayside in debates over green issues.
The law takes away a restriction that barred the reselling of electricity. In practical terms, it means private businesses and governments in our state can operate charging stations and charge drivers of electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles to use them. This should clear the way for businesses and governments to build more charging stations.
Republican Rep. John Szoka, who represents Cumberland County, was chief sponsor of the bill, which was signed into law in July by Gov. Roy Cooper with little fanfare. From Szoka’s perspective, the law is not just environmentally friendly but is green in another way: Dollars and cents. He expects the law change to lead to new charging stations at shopping centers, restaurants, apartment complexes and other venues. He envisions owners setting prices and competing for the business of electric and hybrid drivers.
The new law goes into effect at a time when the number of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles on our state is edging up. By year’s end, an expected 13,500 such vehicles are expected to be on North Carolina roads. Cooper has said he wants to see 80,000 so-called zero-emission vehicles registered in the state by 2025. This would be in accordance with his Executive Order 80 that addresses climate change and pushes a clean energy economy.
North Carolina’s new law on charging stations contrasts with another bill that came up during the same legislative session. Hybrid and all-electric owners already pay a $130 annual tax, supposedly to make up for not having to pay any state gasoline taxes. Senate Bill 446 sought to raise that penalty to $230 for all-electric vehicles and $115 for plug-in hybrids.
The punitive bill stalled out. It would have had the effect of further disincentivizing prospective buyers of EVs, and hampered investment, like charging stations, that would go along with them.
The new law will be good for both EV owners and the Earth in the long run — and could grow for businesses and local governments some of that other kind of green.