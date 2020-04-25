COVID-19 has exposed the deep social, economic, and political crisis that North Carolina has been enduring for decades.
For many North Carolinians, the Earth seemed to shift under our feet six weeks ago. But for many more, the devastation of this moment was another assault in a long history of social and economic injustices.
Also six weeks ago, a broad coalition of directly impacted people and organizations launched North Carolina United for Survival and Beyond. We called on the North Carolina General Assembly to take action and create solutions that stay our communities against this current threat and begin to right the disparities of the past. We deem this work essential.
We understood the danger that the pandemic posed immediately.
We knew that the huge gaps in our health care system could converge with long-existing health disparities, leaving uninsured, rural, poor, and black and brown communities devastated by this virus.
We knew that many essential workers have low-wage jobs with no sick days, meaning that the coronavirus would spread through those workplaces like wildfire.
We knew that a majority of North Carolinians lack the savings to weather an economic crisis as they were already struggling to meet their most basic needs.
We knew that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), mass incarceration, and racial profiling have left entire communities isolated and without protection.
We know this because it is the people who make up the base of our organizations, who sit in our congregations, and who live in our neighborhoods who have been bearing these injustices for so long.
Our state has weathered many storms. As with recent hurricanes, COVID-19 will inevitably hit already vulnerable communities the hardest —people who have been marginalized, neglected and left behind by our General Assembly. To set our course toward a future that truly leaves no one behind, these are the people the General Assembly must prioritize now.
Now, more than ever, we must value people over profits. We must say to the nurses and grocery workers, delivery drivers and farm workers, EMTs and gas station attendants that we care more about them than we do about corporate interests. Without health, there is no wealth.
Our platform was created by individuals and 219 organizations from across North Carolina, from the mountains to the coast. Together we quickly coalesced around simple truths for this unprecedented moment: Health care, housing, and food are human rights; all of our families matter and all workers deserve dignity; prisons, ICE and policies that create fear do not keep us safe; and democracy must work not just for corporations and the elite few, but for all of us..
North Carolina has available dollars — approximately $1.7 billion in the Rainy Day fund and $2.2 billion in unappropriated funds. An even greater amount of federal funds — over $4 billion — is coming to North Carolina as result of the CARES Act.
Now is the time to use this money for vital services, pass a comprehensive budget and enact a more equitable and fair revenue structure. There is no excuse. The time is now to use this money to mitigate the harm facing all North Carolinians during this pandemic, leaving nobody out.
As the short special session begins, it is now time for the General Assembly, particularly Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore, to do their essential work:
Make North Carolina equitable, just, and safe for all of us.
