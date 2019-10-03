The Republicans’ hypocrisy on N.C.’s gun-crime crisis
For years, members of North Carolina’s judicial community have made a simple but profound plea: We need more money for more manpower. Without it, they’ve argued, justice is not merely delayed but impaired.
Those protests have been largely ignored, however, and the consequences are being felt not only with strained N.C. courts and overworked prosecutors, but in dangerous outcomes for our cities and counties.
In Mecklenburg County, more than 20 homicide suspects since 2015 might have been incarcerated before their suspected murders, had they been convicted of a previous gun crime, a Charlotte Observer investigation found. The investigation also found that Mecklenburg prosecutors dismiss almost 70% of weapons charges, a rate that’s higher than any urban N.C. county, and that Mecklenburg subsequently has more repeat gun suspects than any county in the state.
The reasons behind the alarming numbers vary. Mostly, however, the issue is money. North Carolina’s courts continue to be among the most underfunded in the country, a problem that is decades old but has gotten worse under Republicans in Raleigh. The state spends less per resident than any other state-funded system, and we are third to last in the number of judges per capita. Without more affluent N.C. counties supplementing the courts with millions of dollars — a luxury poorer N.C. counties don’t have — the crisis would be even more dire.
The result is a cascade of flawed justice. Gun suspects go free, committing more crimes and terrorizing communities until they are arrested again — further clogging the court infrastructure. Prosecutors are forced to set an artificially higher bar for pursuing gun convictions — otherwise, their schedules and the courts would be even more overwhelmed. Ultimately, our cities and our communities are less safe, as offenders are emboldened with the belief that the system will never catch up to them.
Certainly, there’s money out there for a fix. Just last month, N.C. Republicans crowed about a nearly $900 million budget surplus and attempted to pass a bill that would send it back to taypayers. But that money should be going where North Carolina needs it most: schools and roads and, especially, its courts. Without it, justice comes slowly — wasting money in incarceration costs — or not at all.
Some of the same N.C. Republicans haven’t hesitated to take political advantage of crime recently, pointing fingers at urban sheriffs who decline to hold possible criminals for federal immigration agents. Yet for years, judges and DAs ask for more resources that would keep repeat offenders off the streets of North Carolina.
Their pleas are legitimate. The consequences are real.
The Charlotte Observer and The News & Observer of Raleigh
A sluggish FDA response to recent vaping deaths
The response to the vaping crisis from the federal government has been painfully slow, even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned of the dangers of e-cigarettes in 2013.
Speaking before Congress, the FDA chief recently admitted a lack of inaction and vowed to do better.
Now, even though the American Lung Association and others sued — including North Carolina’s attorney general — the FDA didn’t act until people started getting sick and dying. Now the FDA plans to banish all e-cigarette flavors except for tobacco and is drafting other rules aimed at curbing adolescent use. But this may be too late, since the nicotine products are highly addictive and the devices wildly popular. A generation of users is already vaping, getting sick, and dying. Companies still could reintroduce the flavors later, as long as they submit to the FDA’s premarket approval process.
The CDC still doesn’t know what is causing the widespread lung injury from vaping. More study into which chemical exposure or brand may be involved is needed.
Once this is targeted, it’s up to the FDA to act swiftly.
Carolina Commentary
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.