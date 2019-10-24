Burr’s actions are doing the talking on Trump
North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr hasn’t spoken out against President Trump’s abuses of his office, but the Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee has approved a committee report that is undermining Trump’s story about Russia’s interference in U.S. elections.
After two and half years of investigating Russia’s attack on U.S. democracy, Burr’s committee has issued two volumes of report of its findings. The second volume, released on Oct. 8, states that Russia did all it could online to help Trump become president. Referring to the Russian front organization that pumped disinformation into the U.S. — the Internet Research Agency — it says: “The Committee found that the IRA sought to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election by harming Hillary Clinton’s chances of success and supporting Donald Trump at the direction of the Kremlin.”
Burr deserves credit for a report that refutes Trump’s dismissal of Russia’s role in his election. Trump has spent most of his term declaring “no collusion” with the Russians. He says nothing about the support he received from the Russians. What’s worse is that not only were the Russians helping Trump’s campaign, Trump himself mirrors their techniques.
The report’s description of the Russians’ attempts to roil Americans can sound like a description of Trump’s incendiary rhetoric. Burr said in a statement that Russia’s goal is “to sow societal discord and erode public confidence in the machinery of government. By flooding social media with false reports, conspiracy theories, and trolls, and by exploiting existing divisions, Russia is trying to breed distrust of our democratic institutions and our fellow Americans.”
The committee’s report suggests numerous steps to protect the U.S. against Russian disinformation. But Trump’s nonchalance about Russia’s 2016 attack and his recent request for Ukraine to do him “a favor“ effectively reject this committee recommendation: “The Executive Branch should, in the run up to the 2020 election, reinforce with the public the danger of attempted foreign interference in the 2020 election.”
Burr hasn’t said much about Trump, but the committee he leads just said a lot.
News & Observer of Raleigh
Carolina Classic Fair? That sounds about right.
The votes have been taken and our local fall fair now has a new name: The Carolina Classic Fair.
The vote at Monday’s City Council meeting was 6-2, with three council members initially advocating for the name Piedmont Classic — which would have been fine, also. But Carolina Classic does harken back to both the Dixie Classic Fair and the Carolina Fair — the alternate, segregated fair of the 1960s that many black residents attended. Symbolically, it melds the two.
Admittedly, the process was not ideal. After the possibility of changing the name was first suggested in April, and before there had been very much public discussion or a council vote, the City Council tasked the Fair Planning Committee with determining a new name. That committee tossed the hot potato back to the City Council, pointing to the overwhelming response from a public survey to keep “Dixie Classic,” which had been the fair’s name since 1956.
From there, much discussion ensued, sometimes heated. Some found the previous name to evoke a sense of tradition and nostalgia. But on the other side of the issue were two groups with some overlap: Those who saw the name as an outdated reminder of a past that included slavery and segregation and those who thought the name might impede future investments in our area. Like it or not, “Dixie” does evoke negative and painful aspects of our history to many. To say that these people are insincere is presumptuous. To call them “troublemakers” evokes that same painful history.
We live in a changing world. “When I was a kid” is an argument that can be applied to many topics that have changed over time, including the rights of minorities.
We’re a better society for working to repair past damage.
Winston-Salem Journal
