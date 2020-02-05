Another U.S. military member sacrifices all
For thousands of Southeastern North Carolina families, the wars aren’t over, although you might have forgotten about them.
Wilmington Spc. Antonio I. Moore, 22, died Jan. 24, in a vehicle accident in Syria. Moore was a graduate of John T. Hoggard High School.
Moore, assigned to an Army Reserve unit, was engaged in “route-clearing.”
Military service is dangerous business, even when bullets aren’t flying. Since 2006, some 16,000 personnel in the armed forces have died while on duty. Nearly 2,000 died in duty-related motor vehicle accidents, right here in the USA. More than 30% of all deaths were accident-related. When you handle explosive ordnance and large, complicated machinery, a lot of things can go wrong.
We all should salute Moore’s service, and we should offer prayers and condolences to his family. But we need to do a lot more. We treat our troops as heroes, especially when we’re scared and we need them. Then we get less scared, and we tend to treat them like overpaid, ungrateful help.
Earlier this year, for example, the Defense Department cut funding to replace a rundown elementary school for service members’ children at Fort Bragg and expansion of an ambulatory care clinic at Camp Lejeune. Instead, the funds were transferred to pay for the U.S.-Mexico border wall project — the one that Mexico was going to pay for.
Then, there’s the condescending tone certain politicians take toward folks in uniform. We’re talking about President Trump, who said that 34 service members injured in an Iranian missile attack in Iraq “had headaches” and weren’t badly hurt.
Platitudes about our debt to service members rain down, but they need to be more than words. They need to be paid. They deserve decent pensions and medical care, especially if their conditions are service-related.
Fayetteville Observer
Too many black infants are dying in North Carolina
State programs and efforts by private organizations have reduced North Carolina’s infant mortality rate to its lowest ever, but the state still has a stubborn problem with high levels of black infant mortality. According to 2018 statistics, black babies are more than twice as likely to die than white infants.
Indeed, the gap was wider in 2018, the most recent year for available statistics, than it was in 1999. An in-depth report by The News & Observer’s Lynn Bonner, with the support of a USC Annenberg Health Journalism Fellowship, recently explored why this sad disparity persists in a time of general improvements in health care for infants. Of the 806 infants who died in 2018, 43% were black babies, although blacks are only 22% of the state’s population. Dr. Mandy Cohen, head of the state Department of Health and Human Services, said of the higher mortality rate: “It’s an atrocity and we need to address it.”
While the causes that put black babies at higher risk are many, one necessary response is clear: expand Medicaid. A study published in the American Journal of Public Health concluded that “Infant mortality rate decline was greater in Medicaid expansion states, with greater declines among African American infants.”
This connection is not enough to move Republican lawmakers who are blocking Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act. Medicaid expansion would close gaps in health care for women in a state where 15% of women ages 19-44 are uninsured, the 10th-highest level in the nation.
But some Republicans are still in denial.
If Medicaid expansion opponents aren’t convinced about the causality, they ought to go to counties where mothers without insurance grieve for lost children. They can ask those mothers about the health care, if any, they had before getting pregnant and what happened when they lost Medicaid two months after giving birth.
Otherwise, those lawmakers are turning a blind eye to what the state’s top health official rightly calls an atrocity.
(Raleigh) News & Observer
