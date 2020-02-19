Here’s how to fix the ‘Sam’ issue once and for all
“Silent Sam “is not going quietly. In fact, he’s coming back.
That’s the result of a judge’s ruling that nullified an outrageous legal settlement regarding Sam, the UNC-CH campus statue that honors UNC students who fought for the Confederacy. Under the settlement, the UNC Board of Governors agreed to give the statue to the Sons of the Confederacy (SCV) along with $2.5 million to display it elsewhere.
Protesters toppled the statue at the entrance to UNC’s Chapel Hill campus in August of 2018. It’s now in the possession of the SCV, but likely will be returned following the ruling by Orange County Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour. He approved the settlement in November and reversed himself.
The ruling marks a temporary return to sanity regarding the fate of the rifle-toting bronze figure that evolved from a campus landmark to a symbol of racism. The Board of Governors had no business giving a Confederate group $2.5 million to display Silent Sam elsewhere. The statue could easily be moved to a Civil War battlefield or a Confederate cemetery at a modest cost.
And such locations are where it should go. But that will require that the sanity of Baddour’s reversal extend to a dysfunctional Board of Governors and Republican legislative leaders who started the mess. A law, passed in 2015 and signed by former Gov. Pat McCrory, prevents removing, relocating or altering monuments, memorials, plaques and other markers that are on public property without permission from the N.C. Historical Commission.
So the Board of Governors felt compelled by the law to either put the statue back up or display it elsewhere. That led to the quiet, convoluted and fraudulent settlement that aimed to get the divisive statue off campus, but accord it high honor in the hands of the SCV.
Fortunately, a group of UNC students and a faculty member sought to legally challenge the settlement. Now Silent Sam is down, but not quite out. It ought to go back into storage at the university.
In the meantime, the Board of Governors can seek an exemption from the monument law under a provision that allows for the removal of monuments that present a public safety concern. Better yet, legislators can amend the law to let local officials do what they think is best regarding local monuments.
News & Observer of Raleigh and The Charlotte Observer
Trump’s EPA backs off on protections for our water
While everyone was distracted by the impeachment drama, the Trump administration quietly muddied the nation’s waters.
Trump and his Environmental Protection Agency gutted an Obama-era rule that limited dumping in wetlands and what are considered “non-navigable” rivers and streams. These limits are now imposed only on rivers that can be navigated. That includes the Cape Fear River, which technically can support boat and barge traffic as far as Fayetteville, and the Neuse River. Lots of non-navigable rivers and streams flow into the Cape Fear and Neuse, though, so the exception is pretty much meaningless. Further, the EPA will no longer require landowners to seek permits from the EPA for dumping.
As is often the case, these rules changes are being couched as a boon to that beloved and dwindling class, the Small Family Farmer. The giveaway, however, was that Trump’s EPA chief unveiled the new changes at a meeting of the National Association of Home Builders in Las Vegas. Some developers love to bulldoze muck and waste from construction sites into the nearest stream, out of the way, instead of wasting money to cart it off. Some also love to fill in wetlands when they need land for new subdivisions. That’s not a good idea.
In three years, the Trump administration has weakened or repealed more than 100 environmental laws and regulations.
These moves will have permanent impact on our landscape, our lifestyle and even our health. Voters will need to weigh this record come November.
Wilmington StarNews
