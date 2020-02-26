Make public’s business as public as possible
When there is too little transparency, trust breaks down. When trust breaks down, a governing body is less effective, less efficient, and, in some cases, downright dysfunctional.
Look no further than New Hanover County Schools and the need for transparency surrounding charges of sexual misconduct, among other issues. We know officials feel their hands are tied by state laws meant to protect the privacy of public employees. But we believe secrecy has become too routine rather than the last resort it should be.
Even when a closed meeting is legal and necessary, nothing should be discussed or addressed except for what is clearly and narrowly allowed by law.
And when a legitimate closed-door discussion needs to stray into an area that should be public, the participants have a legal and moral obligation to go back into open session — even if it’s for five minutes.
Reach out to the public routinely and explain why something is being done behind closed doors or why information is confidential.
Develop rules and processes that are followed once a public official suggests information needs to be kept from the public.
Does doling all that make governing more difficult, time-consuming and possibly more costly at times? Absolutely. But public bodies are deliberative and cumbersome by nature.
Our legislators should push for regular reviews of public-records and government-openness laws to ensure they are still necessary and that they are taking into account current technology, such as cloud servers, texting and social media. The General Assembly also needs to revisit privacy laws concerning school employees who interact with students. A teacher does not have a constitutional right to that job or to total privacy. When crimes are alleged, school boards and administrators need the power to act quickly and to have as much leeway as possible to inform the public about what has occurred.
Wilmington Star-News
Eyes on the prize in North Carolina
As the potential make-or-break Super Tuesday primary election on March 3 approaches, Democratic candidates vying for the chance to face President Donald Trump in November are descending on the Tar Heel state.
The attention is not just for our great barbecue. Among the 16 Super Tuesday contests for Democrats, North Carolina is third behind California and Texas in the number of delegates (122) to the Democratic National Convention this summer in Milwaukee.
The national delegate count, even for candidates with little chance of winning the nomination outright, could be even more crucial than past elections. As noted in an analysis by The Charlotte Observer, 38 of the 110 pledged delegates are awarded based on statewide results, and 72 are determined by results in the state’s 13 U.S. congressional districts. Twelve delegates are unpledged.
But, the newspaper states: “When it comes to delegate math, some districts count more than others ... congressional districts with the most Democratic votes in the 2016 presidential and gubernatorial elections have more delegates.”
Candidates who fall below the 15% threshold in the popular vote statewide or in individual districts receive no delegates.
Another factor driving the candidates’ pile-up in North Carolina: The Democratic primary race is still very much unsettled. Results from a Tuesday poll by Public Policy Polling has a tight race at the top. Former Vice President Joe Biden draws 23% support, followed by Bernie Sanders, with 20%, and Mike Bloomberg, with 17%.
In total, the Super Tuesday states comprise more than 1,300 delegates, a third of the national total. If one or two candidates capture the lion’s share of the vote, it may give them the momentum to help thin the field. But if the result is decidedly mixed, the race will remain in flux and even struggling candidates might soldier on, as much as their budgets allow.
Either way, our state could have a super-sized impact on this election.
The Fayetteville Observer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.