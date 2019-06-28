Common ground
Apparently, we all agree on one thing: Washington is corrupt. That’s the central message from two challengers to Sen. Thom Tillis, one a Democrat and one a Republican.
In his announcement video Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham says we must “reform the corrupt system in Washington.”
He says, “the corruption in D.C. and politicians like Thom Tillis are standing in the way of progress” on issues like education and health care.
Garland Tucker, Tillis’ Republican challenger, says we need to “drain the swamp.” He criticizes Tillis for voting against Trump on two issues: cutting foreign aid and declaring an emergency to build the wall.
The words are different. The issues are different.
But the idea is the same. Polls for both Tucker and for Cunningham found that voters believe the political system is rigged.
That’s not new. Every president since 1976, save George H.W. Bush, ran and won as a Washington outsider. Over and over again, angry Americans have voted to “throw the bums out.”
Sometimes they vote for an Obama. Sometimes they vote for a Trump. Sometimes they even vote for an Obama and then for a Trump.
But nothing ever seems to change. People get angrier and angrier — at the system and, ultimately, at each other.
The question in the 2020 presidential race will be whether Democrats will come up with a candidate who addresses voters’ anger and frustration better than Trump does.
The question in 2021, again, will be whether anybody can really change how Washington works and restore public confidence in our government.
Gary Pearce, on the “Talking About Politics” blog
A tone-deaf response
The next time you see a commercial declaring a new era at Wells Fargo, or the next time you hear a Wells executive touting a new culture, remember Stan and Melissa West.
The Wests were among several families in a powerful report by the Observer’s Deon Roberts that detailed how a Wells Fargo mistake involving mortgage modifications upended the lives of customers. In 2011, Stan West lost his job and the couple fell behind on mortgage payments for their Lexington, Ky., home. They worked with Wells to stave off foreclosure, but when they were ultimately denied a mortgage modification request by the bank, they lost their dream home.
Last year, Wells Fargo admitted that it wrongly denied or failed to offer approximately 870 mortgage modifications between 2010-2018. The bank also sent letters and checks to customers, including $15,000 to the Wests. Then, in response to Roberts’ questioning this month, bank officials couldn’t resist spreading the blame. Instead of leaving it at “we were wrong,” Wells spokesman Tom Goyda explained that despite the bank working with the Wests, “they were unable to keep up with their payments and we eventually foreclosed when they were two years behind.”
It was a cringe-worthy tone-deafness coming from a corporate office about a family whose lives the bank had helped shatter. Without the lifeline that a mortgage modification might have provided, their customers’ fates were sealed.
In response, the bank set aside $8 million — an average of a mere $9,195 per customer who was affected by the bank’s mortgage modification mistake. Customers have sued, saying that the small payments Wells offered don’t come close to the impact the bank’s mistake had on their lives.
Wells has tried to dismiss some of those lawsuits.
It is a troubling yet unsurprising response from a bank that for years has preyed upon and squeezed its customers, from opening bank accounts without their consent to nickel-and-diming college students with unusually high banking fees.
And while it should go without saying that the vast majority of Wells Fargo employees do good and honest work, including those at the bank’s East Coast headquarters in Charlotte, this latest blemish shows that leadership still has a way to go.
The Charlotte Observer