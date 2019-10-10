A reality TV star’s hollow flag victory
The big flag controversy is over. Reality TV star Marcus Lemonis will get to fly his gigantic Stars and Stripes over his Gander RV dealership in Statesville, thanks to an agreement he reached Monday with city leaders.
It was not a pretty victory, but it certainly was American-made, with behavior that should make you wince and a resolution that should make you roll your eyes.
It began last fall, when Lemonis — the star of CNBC’s reality television show “The Profit” — began flying his 40-foot-by-80-foot flag at Camping World/Gander RV along I-77 north of Charlotte. The company had previously been granted a permit to erect and fly a 25-foot-by-40-foot flag, but the bigger flag was a violation of Statesville ordinance and a potential hazard on the edge of I-77. When Lemonis declined to take it down, he faced a $50-per-day retroactive fine and a lawsuit.
The dispute wasn’t particularly unusual. Disagreements about flags (and other public displays) are a regular occurrence in the U.S.
Often, Old Glory loses out in these standoffs, because the right of individual expression generally ends where the rules communities set for themselves begins.
If you’re Marcus Lemonis, however, things are apparently different. Lemonis, who does a lot of good things on his TV show for regular folks, wasn’t nearly so charitable on his potent social media platforms to the small-city leaders in Statesville. He linked to a Change.org campaign, started by Camping World, that declared: “This is about our Veterans, Military, and the men and women that have sacrificed for this great country.”
The subsequent backlash to Statesville was inevitable — and ugly. A City Council member and his wife were threatened. Said Mayor Costi Kutteh in May: “Some terrible things have been said about our wonderful town and it hasn’t come from our citizens, but people from all over the country have jumped on this issue and called us names I can’t repeat.”
Ultimately, the parties reached a compromise. The city will create a special rezoning for Gander RV’s property that will allow the company to continue flying the flag. Lemonis will pay his accumulated fines to the city, which allows Statesville officials to pretend there are consequences for flouting city rules.
The real lesson? If you have a big enough wallet and big enough platform, you have a much bigger shot at getting your way. That’s not what we think the flag represents, but it sure feels a lot like America.
The Charlotte Observer and The News & Observer of Raleigh
Recent drownings and climate change
The drownings of two swimmers in rip currents off Kure Beach raise a number of questions, and many of them come back to climate change.
1. It used to be axiomatic that “beach season” ended on Labor Day. But is that still the case? We’re seeing highs in the 90s in October, which makes pumpkin season almost indistinguishable from mid-July. Which means that more folks, visitors and locals, are dipping in the ocean. Do we need lifeguards now? Should the season be extended another month or six weeks?
2. Many beach towns in Brunswick County have no lifeguards at all. If local municipalities can’t afford the service, perhaps Brunswick County should consider stepping in. Long term, a lack of lifeguards might prove a drag on local beach business. It might also cost some lives.
3. The rip currents, at the moment, are being churned by the remains of Hurricane Lorenzo, a behemoth which set records by reaching Category 4 strength at an exceptionally northern latitude. As with Florence and Dorian, we’ve seen more hurricanes spinning out of the tropics. And they’re keeping their punch longer and longer. Something, clearly, is happening with the weather. How long our elected officials can keep on ignoring this is a matter of increasing wonder.
And how long will it be before they start wondering if there’s anything we can do about it?
The (Wilmington) StarNews
