Burr knows better than this
As chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Richard Burr tries to maintain the role of a low-profile, deeply informed overseer of U.S. intelligence agencies who monitors threats to U.S. security that transcend domestic politics. But every once in a while he reverts to being a Republican pol who puts his party before his country. Now North Carolina’s senior senator has made another switch from august chairman to water carrier for his Republican president. The Washington Post reports that Burr joined other Republican senators in giving support to President Trump’s debunked claim that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign in support of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
“There’s no difference in the way Russia put their feet, early on, on the scale — being for one candidate and everybody called it meddling — and how the Ukrainian officials did it,” Burr said as he and other Republican senators spoke with reporters around their weekly lunch on Tuesday
Discarding his tin foil hat, Burr later retreated from his comment, telling CNN: “I don’t think anybody interfered in the same way Russia did.” Though, deferring to Trump, he added that Ukraine played a role: “But it’s a legitimate argument that they interfered — that they were active.”
That “legitimate argument” is illegitimate according to Burr’s own committee. Politico reported on Monday that in 2017 the Senate Intelligence Committee investigated whether Ukraine played any role in the election “and found no evidence that Ukraine waged a top-down interference campaign akin to the Kremlin’s efforts to help Trump win in 2016.”
This incident follows others where Burr has shown a partisan streak while in a role that requires bipartisan trust. It’s no surprise that Burr is supportive of Trump. He was the national security adviser to the Trump campaign. But at a time when other Republican senators are giving weight to claims that the nation’s intelligence agencies have found without merit, the Senate Intelligence Committee chairman shouldn’t join in. Trump brought this impeachment inquiry on himself. Let him defend himself. Burr’s role, if he can manage to stay in it, is to defend the United States.
The Charlotte Observer
Unsettling settlement
It was a statement that raised more questions — that should have been immediately asked.
While they weren’t asked a week ago, those questions about a “settlement allowing for the disposition of Silent Sam,” still must be answered.
Was the tactic by the University of North Carolina Board of Governors and its top administrators to avoid scrutiny by issuing a broadly worded, inadequate and ambiguous statement on the eve of Thanksgiving?
The final disposition of the Jim Crow-era monument to the Confederacy has been a bitter matter since it was torn down by student protesters and removed in August 2018 — as activities surrounding the matter led to the forced resignation of former UNC Chancellor Carol Folt.
It looks to us like the Board of Governors agreed to settle a lawsuit before it had been filed by a group that did not own Silent Sam by paying $2.5 million in university funds.
Why would the board approve — behind closed doors — the settlement to a lawsuit that had not been filed? Some hint to all of this appears to have been uncovered though a letter from Kevin Stone, commander of the N.C. Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans.
“The Board of Governors approached us through Mr. (C. Boyd) Sturges and wanted to open negotiations,” Stone said. Stone goes on to say : “As part of the that settlement, what we’ve ended up with is legal possession of Silent Sam, and over $2 million in a dedicated trust (that we requested) for the perpetual care of Silent Sam and the purchase of land on which to prominently display him, to build a small museum for the public, and build a comprehensive Division headquarters for the benefit of the membership.”
Why is the state of North Carolina financing the headquarters for the N.C. Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans?
Capitol Broadcasting Co.
