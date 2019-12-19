Investigate Sam payments
Midway through their recent op-ed explaining why they made the “Silent Sam” deal, five members of the UNC Board of Governors revealed there was also a side agreement that is in some ways more outrageous than the main one.
The main deal, of course, was settling a lawsuit filed by the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) by giving the group $2.5 million in university funds to take ownership and care for the statue of a Confederate soldier.
Presumably, the group would use the money to display the statue somewhere far from the UNC-Chapel Hill campus, where it had become the focus of protests and was toppled in August 2018.
But the authors disclosed there was a second payment for $74,999. They wrote: “This agreement addressed the possibility that the consent order might not be approved, in which case the SCV agreed that it would not sponsor events on any of our campuses for five years.”
At the UNC campus, protesters can now be given university funds to keep quiet? Indeed, they may well have paid more, but under state law any payment over $75,000 would need the approval of state Attorney General Josh Stein. Thus, $74,999.
The governor, the attorney general and the state auditor should conduct full reviews of how the two Silent Sam deals evolved and whether they violated state polices or laws. Under normal circumstances, Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore would be expected to join the push for accountability.
But they are the architects of his mess. They pushed through a 2015 law that protects Confederate monuments. Complying with the law led to the Board of Governors paying a Confederate group.
As the details of these outrageous payments become clear, Moore and Berger are as silent as statues.
The Charlotte Observer and The News & Observer of Raleigh
A learning curve for voters
There’s all kind of new out there.
New state Senate and House districts for some; new U.S. congressional districts; new voting machines; new voter ID requirements; a new, and considerably earlier, primary date.
The first step for voters should be to figure out where they are after all the map redrawing. Go to the N.C. Board of Elections Website Voter Lookup page, punch in your name and county, and you’ll see your congressional district, state Senate district, state House district, judicial, municipal and school districts. You’ll also see if your registration is active.
Some of the congressional districts were redrawn dramatically; there’s a consensus that the old maps, which gave Republicans a 10-3 advantage in the congressional delegation, will likely shift to an 8-5 GOP advantage.
Back to matters at hand: Your local board of elections can tell you what kind of ID you’ll need.
Oh, and you’d better get on this, because instead of a May primary, North Carolina has moved its primary back to March 3.
OK. Now that you’ve figured out where you are and what races you can vote for, now you have to figure out who your picks are. This sounds straightforward, but in North Carolina we use a semi-closed primary, which generally means if you’re a registered party member you can only vote in your party’s primary.
If you’re unaffiliated, you can pick one of those party ballots. If you’re unaffiliated and want to jump into one of the crowded races, you’ll have to research the individual candidates. Just by way of example check out Vermin Love Supreme, who’s one of the 16 Libertarian candidates.
Defining characteristics: Commonly wears a boot on his head; carries a large toothbrush.
Platform: Mandatory tooth brushing by rule of law.
Social/economic policy: Promises a free pony to Americans.
In short, tough but fair. Sure, critics say Vermin may be in the pocket of Big Pony. But if he’s elected they’ll be saying that with a stunning, bright smile.
Joviality aside, voters need to get to work. We’re on the clock for 2020.
Carolina Commentary
