Fort Bragg answers a president’s call
When the president calls 911, the phone rings at Fort Bragg.
It is an expression some version of which we’ve all heard. We take pride in it and understandably so. But answering that call comes with grave responsibility, and potential danger and separation, as we have been reminded so recently.
When the vast majority of Americans were ringing in the New Year, soldiers from Bragg were preparing to deploy to the Middle East in response to the New Year’s Eve attack on the United States Embassy in Baghdad. Activated were 650 troops in the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. They had about 18 hours notice. An additional 100 troops from elsewhere will join them.
That is not all. Friday afternoon (Jan. 3), news broke that thousands of additional troops from the 82nd Airborne would deploy after U.S. airstrikes on Thursday killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. The 82nd is often called upon. Back here on the home front, it means families will see their loved ones whisked off at the end of the holidays and right at the start of a new year. In the near future, uncertainty will define their days.
Amid a busy news cycle, dominated by stories of the impeachment of Trump, and numerous end-of-the-year retrospectives, the news of the embassy attack did not get the attention it otherwise might have. Neither did the initial deployment from Bragg. The death of Soleimani and Iran’s fierce rhetoric of revenge has received much more media attention, as it appears open war may now be on the table.
But either way, we here in Fayetteville and the Bragg community stay tuned in — whether the rest of the nation does or not. And we will remember just like we remember the names of past post-war operations in Iraq where Fort Bragg answered that 911 call: Enduring Freedom (I & II), Iraqi Freedom and Inherent Resolve.
We wish the soldiers godspeed and hope for their safe return.
The Fayetteville Observer
Tillis’ birthday blunder embarrasses the state
There’s nothing wrong with sending someone a happy birthday wish, public or private. So why did Thom Tillis’ acknowledgment of Eric Trump’s 36th birthday Saturday elicit some social media groaning?
It could be that the senator from North Carolina didn’t merely wish the president’s son a happy birthday. Tillis invited Americans to “add your name” to a birthday card for Trump that “we’re putting together,” he said in a tweet. That birthday card, which declared the president’s son an “American Patriot” and said “We’re so thankful for Eric Trump’s work in fighting for America,” was an unusually public and intimate gesture for a U.S. senator to make for a member of the president’s family.
At a moment when the country is grappling with the unsettling U.S. assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Tillis was acting like a party planner.
To be fair, few people have an expectation that Tillis would raise questions about the president’s killing of a foreign official and the ramifications it might have on U.S. interests and foreign policy. Any questioning of Donald Trump will bring backlash from his base and maybe a nasty tweet from the president himself.
Tillis, who’s running for re-election in 2020, has been especially hesitant to raise an eyebrow at Trump. The senator long ago laid his political future at the feet of the president, and he’s dutifully made the rounds on television of late to declare the Trump’s impeachment hearings a sham.
But soliciting Americans to sign a birthday card for Donald Trump’s son? Do voters want a U.S. senator who understands that it is sometimes his or her uncomfortable duty to question a president, especially one who so regularly threatens constitutional boundaries and historical norms? Or do we want a senator so consumed with currying favor from Donald Trump that he embarrasses himself and the state he represents?
The Charlotte Observer and The (Raleigh) News & Observer
