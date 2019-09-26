Sen. Thom Tillis did not stand up for military bases
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis received a rude reminder the Republican Party now belongs to Donald Trump at a rally for Trump held on Sept. 9 in Fayetteville.
The first-term Republican senator and former state legislator was met with a chorus of boos that easily equaled the applause when he appeared on the undercard for Trump. It was a sharp reminder that to many of the Trump faithful, Tillis is perceived as “sometime-y” in his support for a commander in chief who much prefers absolute loyalty.
Tillis faces a difficult reelection campaign in 2020, which includes a primary challenge from wealthy businessman and author Garland Tucker III. We would not expect Tillis to be at any other place than the Trump rally at that hour. He needs Trump. And the president still has influence. So, Tillis had to pay respect to Trump. Our problem, however, is what else he felt he needed to pay for the president’s support.
The Trump administration is grabbing money from the U.S. military budget, including funds designated for Fort Bragg, to help pay for the wall along the southern border with Mexico. Tillis meekly acquiesced in the money grab.
At no time has the idea of a wall enjoyed even close to majority support with the American public. But it is something Trump promised his supporters in the 2016 campaign. Back then, Trump added the proviso that Mexico would pay for the wall. He made this claim at every campaign stop, including when he spoke at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville in March of 2016.
But the reality is different. What wall that is being built, or in many cases replaced, is being paid for by U.S. taxpayers, not Mexico.
Wasteful consumerism
In just a few generations the industrial revolution, along with the freedom and entrepreneurial spirit that grew out of the American Revolution, spawned what can only be described as an avalanche of new and wonderful things. Time-saving appliances, automobiles, televisions, plastic in all its many forms, countless electronic devices. The list is endless.
But there’s a disastrous fallout from this wondrous era. You can see it in the Eastern Pacific Garbage Patch, a garbage dump two times the size of Texas that floats between Hawaii and California. You can see it in mounds caught behind downed limbs in rivers. What you can’t see is the microscopic bits of plastic falling to the ground when it rains.
That’s right. A federal research report published in July, based on analysis of 300 rainwater samples collected in 2017 at six urban sites in the Denver and Boulder areas in Colorado, found microscopic fragments of green, blue, purple, red and silver plastic. There are no federal regulations to prevent this type of pollution and the implications for the health of the environment or of its human and other animal inhabitants are unknown.
The amount of solid waste generated by consumerism, the big driver of our economy, is unsustainable not only because it pollutes the environment, but because it is an inexcusable waste of natural resources.
There needs to be a fundamental shift in how we view consumerism and real consequences for heedless consumerism. Government at every level can help to encourage such a shift by creating tax breaks and other incentives for companies to become circular (design all products for reuse or recycling). as the furniture company Ikea has announced it plans to do by 2030. The company’s goal is to design every product it makes to be reused, repaired, upgraded, and ultimately recycled. Local governments can begin charging for garbage and recycling the way they charge for water use. Those who throw away more, pay more.
Coming to terms with the unsustainable use of resources and the enormous impact of unbridled consumerism on the state, national and world environment poses one of the most complex and daunting challenges of our time. All of us should do what we can to promote government policy that encourages and supports such initiatives.
