North Carolina Democrats send a clear message
It’s accurate — but not complete — to call Super Tuesday a triumph for the moderate wing of the Democratic Party. Yes, voters handed establishment candidate Joe Biden victories in North Carolina, Virginia, Texas and at least six other states, while progressive candidate Bernie Sanders stumbled to apparent wins in just four. But the numbers behind the victories show that they may have been more about pragmatism than policy. Instead of crowning a movement, Democrats sent a message: Change first, then progress.
In North Carolina, voters sent that message twice. They delivered a resounding 19-point victory to Biden, and they did the same for U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham, who defeated progressive Erica Smith by a 57-35% margin and will now face incumbent Republican and Trump loyalist Thom Tillis. In each race, voters rejected candidates with progressive platforms — including support for the Green New Deal and Medicare for All — and chose the moderate Democrat who might appeal to more voters in November.
But Tuesday’s vote wasn’t necessarily a rejection of those progressive beliefs. In North Carolina and 11 other Super Tuesday states in which exit polls asked if voters preferred replacing private health insurance with a single government plan for everyone, more Democrats preferred the latter. That includes North Carolina, where 55% of Democrats supported a Medicare for All-type structure.
Those N.C. voters — as did voters in other Super Tuesday states — also said by an almost 2-to-1 margin that they preferred a return to President Barack Obama’s policies rather than policies that were more liberal. That seeming contradiction is a reminder that we should be careful with the progressive vs. moderate labels we place on Democrats, and that the party should be ready to accommodate voters with complex positions on issues.
One message that was far less complicated: In those same exit polls, 89% of North Carolina Democratic voters said they were dissatisfied or angry with President Trump. And when asked if Democrats should nominate someone who “agrees with you on issues” or “can beat Trump,” a striking 63% chose the latter.
Monuments about more than Civil War history
For a long time in Virginia, any discussion about the Confederate monuments in many commonwealth communities stopped at the city or county line. State law prohibited the removal of war memorials, so there wasn’t much cause for arguing about it.
That may change this year now that the General Assembly, under Democratic control for the first time in two decades, approved a bill that would leave those decisions to local government officials and, by proxy, the populations of those communities. It’s an appropriate bill to have passed, and not because it means every statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee or “Stonewall” Jackson is destined to soon end up in a local landfill.
Rather, it means that those long-overdue community conversations — about who we honor in our public squares, how we do it and why — can take place with a view toward following through on them.
Our shared spaces should reflect the community’s history and values. They should be inclusive and welcoming. So why, then, is Johnny Reb the lone figure atop a 50-foot statue when countless men and women have served in combat, before and after the Civil War?
In short, they should be dramatically different than what we see in most Hampton Roads communities, where statues to Civil War generals or those who fought the war against the Union enjoy places of prominence to the exclusion of nearly all else.
It’s inevitable that the General Assembly’s decision will be met with anger and resentment among some.
But this is an important and precious opportunity to come together, to think about the figures who distinguish our communities and to make sure they receive the prominent honors they are due.
